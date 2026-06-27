In a move that could see one of South Africa’s most respected minds leave the local circuit, agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that the search for Manqoba Mngqithi’s next destination is currently focused on international markets.

While the coach's exit from Golden Arrows came as a surprise to many, especially after a competitive campaign, the focus has shifted toward finding a 'serious project' that aligns with his long-term goals.

Speaking on the current state of negotiations, Makaab made it clear that they are casting a wide net.

"We are busy looking at opportunities for him outside of the country," Makaab told Soccer Laduma.

"There's been quite a lot of interest. The important thing is that it's got to be the right project for him.

"He's not a young football coach. He's an experienced football coach and requires serious projects to get stuck into, so we are busy looking outside the borders of the country."



