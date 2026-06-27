Manqoba Mngqithi ready to snub PSL as agent Mike Makaab reveals search for ‘serious project’ abroad - 'Nothing really suits him at this point'
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Mngqithi eyeing opportunities beyond SA
In a move that could see one of South Africa’s most respected minds leave the local circuit, agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that the search for Manqoba Mngqithi’s next destination is currently focused on international markets.
While the coach's exit from Golden Arrows came as a surprise to many, especially after a competitive campaign, the focus has shifted toward finding a 'serious project' that aligns with his long-term goals.
Speaking on the current state of negotiations, Makaab made it clear that they are casting a wide net.
"We are busy looking at opportunities for him outside of the country," Makaab told Soccer Laduma.
"There's been quite a lot of interest. The important thing is that it's got to be the right project for him.
"He's not a young football coach. He's an experienced football coach and requires serious projects to get stuck into, so we are busy looking outside the borders of the country."
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Local offers failing to meet the mark
Despite Mngqithi’s proven track record, which includes significant success during his previous stints at Mamelodi Sundowns and Arrows, it seems the current domestic landscape has yet to produce an opening that satisfies his requirements.
Makaab admitted that while conversations have taken place with local clubs, nothing has materialised that would keep the coach in the Premier Soccer League.
"There has been (local interest), but nothing that really suits him at this point," Makaab explained.
"Yes, we've had interest, but it's important for the coach that the project is interesting.
"That's why we are looking outside the borders. We want to try to extend our reach to see if we can work with a football club that is aligned with his values and vision, and vice versa."
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Arrows move quickly to replace outgoing coach
Abafana Bes'thende have wasted no time in restructuring their technical team following Mngqithi’s departure.
The club has officially confirmed Pitso Dladla as their new head coach. Dladla arrives following his exit from Durban City, who have since appointed former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef to lead their own charge.
The shake-up at Arrows extends beyond the hot seat.
The club has also confirmed the arrival of former Bloemfontein Celtic defender James Madidilane as an assistant coach.
This recruitment drive follows the exits of former club stalwarts Musa Bilankulu and Kagisho Dikgacoi, who served as assistant coaches under the previous regime.
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Technical team overhaul continues in KZN
The changes at the club are not just limited to the tactical setup on the pitch.
Arrows have also announced a change in their specialized coaching department, appointing Jacob Mokhasi as the new goalkeeper coach. Mokhasi fills the void left by Marcus Mashilo, who has opted to join Marumo Gallants ahead of the new season.
For Mngqithi, the priority remains finding a club that values his experience and tactical acumen.
Whether he lands a high-profile role elsewhere on the continent or further abroad remains to be seen, but the clear message from his camp is that he will not settle for a subpar project just to stay in South African football.