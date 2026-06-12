Manqoba Mngqithi questions Hugo Broos tactics as Mexico dismantle Bafana Bafana in FIFA World Cup opener - 'We did not showcase what South Africa is capable of'
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Mngqithi questions negative tactical approach
Speaking in his capacity as a studio analyst for SABC TV, Manqoba Mngqithi did not hold back in his assessment of Bafana Bafana’s disappointing loss to Mexico.
South Africa finished the match with nine men after Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off, but it was the initial tactical setup that drew Mngqithi’s ire.
Mngqithi felt that the decision to deploy five defenders alongside a midfield trio of Jayden Adams, Sithole, and Teboho Mokoena stifled the team's natural flair," said Mngqithi.
"To be honest, I think we never came to this game to play,"
"We never came to this game to showcase what South Africa is capable of. Already, when you are playing with five at the back, and we are having a tall striker and another striker without any creative players, because the midfielders—three were all three defensive players."
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Sithole singled out for central struggle
While the overall system was a major point of contention, Mngqithi pinpointed Sithole’s role as a major weakness that El Tri exploited.
Playing as the anchor in a three-man midfield, the star found himself overwhelmed by the movement of the Mexican attackers, leading to a performance that lacked its usual defensive solidity before his eventual dismissal.
"Jayden Adams, Sithole, and Teboho Mokoena, and worse, Sithole is the central one of the three," Mngqithi explained.
"Because that’s where we were exposed, because technically he was exposed a lot in that position.
"So, in my opinion, we did not showcase what South Africa is capable of."
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Missed opportunities for attacking spark
The ex-Sundowns coach suggested that Bafana could have caused Mexico significant problems had they utilised their pace and creative options earlier in the contest.
He noted that the brief cameo from Oswin Appollis provided a glimpse of what might have been possible if Hugo Broos had been more adventurous with his team selection from the start.
"When you look at an Oswin Appollis coming in, the few minutes that he got in, he took a shot, and a good shot for that matter, and when a team was actually two men down," Mngqithi noted.
"So, you can imagine what could have happened if he [Broos] unleashed Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Iqraam Rayners or Lyle Foster, maybe Evidence Makgopa earlier, just to have, because the picture of the game was always clear that we are going to have space behind the defence."
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Exploiting Mexico's defensive lack of pace
Mngqithi highlighted a specific incident involving Khuliso Mudau and Cesar Montes to illustrate how Mexico's backline could have been breached with more aggressive personnel.
Despite the 2-0 scoreline, the analyst believes a faster attacking line would have forced the Mexican defenders into even more errors throughout the ninety minutes.
Mngqithi concluded: "And one moment where we exposed what I spoke about, where Khuliso Mudau went for Montes. Montes got a red card.
Imagine if we had that from the beginning, where a Moremi or Appollis is demanding the space behind, because Montes, good as he is technically, but he’s very slow."
Bafana must now regroup quickly before they face the Czech Republic in Atlanta in seven days.