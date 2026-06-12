Manqoba Mngqithi questions Hugo Broos tactics as Mexico dismantle Bafana Bafana in FIFA World Cup opener - 'We did not showcase what South Africa is capable of'

Speaking in his capacity as a studio analyst for SABC TV, Manqoba Mngqithi did not hold back in his assessment of Bafana Bafana’s disappointing loss to Mexico.

South Africa finished the match with nine men after Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off, but it was the initial tactical setup that drew Mngqithi’s ire.

Mngqithi felt that the decision to deploy five defenders alongside a midfield trio of Jayden Adams, Sithole, and Teboho Mokoena stifled the team's natural flair," said Mngqithi.

"To be honest, I think we never came to this game to play,"

"We never came to this game to showcase what South Africa is capable of. Already, when you are playing with five at the back, and we are having a tall striker and another striker without any creative players, because the midfielders—three were all three defensive players."







