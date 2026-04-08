Manqoba Mngqithi picks Orlando Pirates' unsung hero, references him as motivation for his Golden Arrows players

“I don’t know if the title will be decided on the last day. So, I can’t talk about that,” Mngqithi said as per iDiski Times.

“But what I can say, I like the competition. And I’ve said this even before; I like the competition that Pirates has brought into the championship.

“And so far, so good, but we still have so many games. But it’s just interesting to note that this season, normally when we come to this stage of the season, there is one team that is already leading with 12/13 points, that’s why we are even starting to think that it will be decided in the last match when we still have seven games to be played," added the former Sundowns coach.

“No. So, the reality is, there are still 21 points out there, and there is a lot that can still happen, but it excites everyone in South Africa who follows football to see this pressure that is imposed by Pirates on Sundowns, and I’m so keen to see what’s going to happen.”