Manqoba Mngqithi picks Orlando Pirates' unsung hero, references him as motivation for his Golden Arrows players
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Bucs pumell Mngqithi's Arrows
Manqoba Mngqithi witnessed his Golden Arrows being pumelled to a 5-0 defeat by Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League clash at Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday.
The KwaZulu-Natal side had no answers as the Buccaneers ran riot with Relebohile Mpofokeng and Oswin Appollis scoring a brace each.
However, it was not the two attackers who earned Mngqithi's praise, but another Buccaneers player.
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Who is the Pirates player admired by Mngqithi?
“There are very nice lessons that we’ve learnt [from Tuesday’s 5-0 drubbing by Pirates],” Mngqithi said as per Sowetan Live.
“It’s so strange, I always make examples with [Deon] Hotto when I talk to my players because I think Hotto is a good football player, but his strengths are his intensity... the way he works, the way he runs is a lesson for a younger player that is still earning nothing, that has not achieved anything.”
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Age-defying Bucs star
“When you see Hotto’s age, and you look at the intensity that he plays with, [you won’t believe he’s nearly 36]. You can ask any of my players, I also make mention of this because I like the effort he puts in his game,” added Mngqithi.
“And I see this culture is growing in this Pirates team. They run... You see, [Tshepang] Moremi is in that mould now, no laziness.
"You see [Masindi] Nemtajela works very hard as well, and you look at these boys from all angles and realise ‘my boys can still learn something’ if a team such as Pirates can run like this.”
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Mngqithi on PSL Ntitle race between Pirates and Sundowns
“I don’t know if the title will be decided on the last day. So, I can’t talk about that,” Mngqithi said as per iDiski Times.
“But what I can say, I like the competition. And I’ve said this even before; I like the competition that Pirates has brought into the championship.
“And so far, so good, but we still have so many games. But it’s just interesting to note that this season, normally when we come to this stage of the season, there is one team that is already leading with 12/13 points, that’s why we are even starting to think that it will be decided in the last match when we still have seven games to be played," added the former Sundowns coach.
“No. So, the reality is, there are still 21 points out there, and there is a lot that can still happen, but it excites everyone in South Africa who follows football to see this pressure that is imposed by Pirates on Sundowns, and I’m so keen to see what’s going to happen.”