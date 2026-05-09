Manqoba Mngqithi names perfect defensive fit for Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup -'In my opinion, should be a cover in the national team'

As Hugo Broos edges closer to naming his definitive squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the battle for a seat on the plane to North America is reaching fever pitch.

Manqoba Mngqithi has entered the fray, backing AmaZulu rising force Nkosikhona Radebe for a maiden Bafana Bafana call-up.

Radebe has been nothing short of a revelation for Usuthu, emerging as a cornerstone of Arthur Zwane’s youth revolution.

His seamless ability to transition from defensive grit to attacking flair has been instrumental in the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.



