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Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Manqoba Mngqithi names perfect defensive fit for Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup -'In my opinion, should be a cover in the national team'

World Cup
South Africa
Premier Soccer League
M. Mngqithi
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Polokwane City
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Polokwane City
Chippa United vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Chippa United
A. Zwane
N. Radebe
AmaZulu FC
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
H. Broos
K. Mudau
T. Matuludi
T. Morena

The Golden Arrows tactician has spotted what he believes could be the final jigsaw piece in Hugo Broos’ Bafana blueprint, with the global spectacle looming on the horizon. The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has been outspoken about the national side’s defensive frailties, and is now casting his eye toward Durban in search of a possible solution to shore up the backline.

  • Arthur Zwane, Manqoba Mngqithi, December 2025Backpage

    The AmaZulu star catches the eye

    As Hugo Broos edges closer to naming his definitive squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the battle for a seat on the plane to North America is reaching fever pitch.

    Manqoba Mngqithi has entered the fray, backing AmaZulu rising force Nkosikhona Radebe for a maiden Bafana Bafana call-up.

    Radebe has been nothing short of a revelation for Usuthu, emerging as a cornerstone of Arthur Zwane’s youth revolution.

    His seamless ability to transition from defensive grit to attacking flair has been instrumental in the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.


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  • Mngqithi’s verdict on Radebe

    Speaking on the tactical landscape of South African football, Mngqithi was glowing in his assessment of the modern full-back.

    “At AmaZulu, there’s this boy called Radebe at right-back who, in my opinion, should be a cover in the national team,” Mngqithi stated as per FARPost.

    The Arrows coach elaborated on why the AmaZulu man deserves the nod, highlighting his statistical contributions.

    “He has done very well. I think he’s got a few assists and a goal to his name; that’s very big for a right-back. So, for me, those suggest that there are a lot of positive things happening in KZN,” he added.



  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025Backpage

    Building for the World Cup

    Despite his praise for the right side, the veteran coach has previously admitted that: “And I believe Hugo has done very well for the country from the beginning up until now.

    "He has been exceptional…. But there are areas in that national team that I ask myself serious questions,” said the Abafana Bes'thende coach.


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  • Khuliso Mudau, Bafana Bafana, Ismael Diaz, Panama, March 2026Backpage

    'Serious questions about the defence'

    “I ask myself serious questions about the central defence of that national team. And I ask myself serious questions about the defence.

    "I wouldn’t want to go deep, but I’m just not too sure about the central defence yet, whether it’s resolute enough to sustain the pressure of what the opponents can bring," he added.

    “I think the right channel is solid with [Khuliso] Mudau, [Thabang] Matuludi, and potentially [Thapelo] Morena.

    "But I think there is still a lot to be improved when it comes to the defensive side of our left channel.”