Mangas: "I dream of a Ferrari F40. I love manga, at Monza to become a Super Saiyan"

You do not celebrate with the sium, but by imitating Dragon Ball Z characters. Manga, do you like manga?

"Yes, as my tattoos show. I hope Monza are the right place for me to become a Super Saiyan. My favourite anime character, though, is Naruto. Like me, he always wants to improve. Being at 90 per cent is not enough for me."





Your wife was born in Madeira, Cristiano's island. Do you think CR7 has a future with the national team?

"At 41 he is still incredible. If he keeps scoring, he can carry on for as long as he wants. At Monza I chose the number 7, even though 19 is still my favourite, the birth date of me, my mother and my wife. Birindelli already has it here."





What is your dream?

"To have three or four children and three classic cars, including an F40. I would like to play for the national team and, one day, in the Premier League. I have also played in France and Russia, so travelling does not scare me."