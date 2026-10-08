Mangas: "I dream of a Ferrari F40. I love manga, at Monza to become a Super Saiyan"

Ricardo Mangas, Monza's Portuguese full-back, opened up in an interview with Repubblica. Here are the most interesting excerpts.
1970s style: "Football in the 1970s and 1980s was more fascinating. In fact, I have an appeal for Monza: produce a long-sleeved winter shirt, like in the old days. As for me, if we stay up, I am ready to cut my hair, but not the moustache. My father wore his hair very long, even longer than mine. He was passionate about Harley-Davidsons. We footballers cannot ride motorbikes. I love vintage cars, even if my wife won't let me buy them. My dream is the Ferrari F40, the first supercar."
Who was your role model as a boy?
"Cristiano".