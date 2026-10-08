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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Mangas: "I dream of a Ferrari F40. I love manga, at Monza to become a Super Saiyan"

R. Mangas
Monza
Serie A

Monza’s Portuguese player talks about himself in an interview spanning past, present and future

Ricardo Mangas, Monza's Portuguese full-back, opened up in an interview with Repubblica. Here are the most interesting excerpts.


1970s style: "Football in the 1970s and 1980s was more fascinating. In fact, I have an appeal for Monza: produce a long-sleeved winter shirt, like in the old days. As for me, if we stay up, I am ready to cut my hair, but not the moustache. My father wore his hair very long, even longer than mine. He was passionate about Harley-Davidsons. We footballers cannot ride motorbikes. I love vintage cars, even if my wife won't let me buy them. My dream is the Ferrari F40, the first supercar."


Who was your role model as a boy?

"Cristiano".



  • You do not celebrate with the sium, but by imitating Dragon Ball Z characters. Manga, do you like manga?

    "Yes, as my tattoos show. I hope Monza are the right place for me to become a Super Saiyan. My favourite anime character, though, is Naruto. Like me, he always wants to improve. Being at 90 per cent is not enough for me."


    Your wife was born in Madeira, Cristiano's island. Do you think CR7 has a future with the national team?

    "At 41 he is still incredible. If he keeps scoring, he can carry on for as long as he wants. At Monza I chose the number 7, even though 19 is still my favourite, the birth date of me, my mother and my wife. Birindelli already has it here."


    What is your dream?

    "To have three or four children and three classic cars, including an F40. I would like to play for the national team and, one day, in the Premier League. I have also played in France and Russia, so travelling does not scare me."

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