Rolando Mandragora, the midfielder born in 1997 who has just moved from Fiorentina to Torino, said goodbye to the Viola world on Instagram, though not without a pointed remark: "In recent months something changed, to the detriment of relationships, and without the latter it becomes very difficult, in my modest opinion as a man."





He continued: "Florence, I wouldn’t know where to start... actually, I do have a vague idea. I arrived in your family 4 years ago, which over time also became mine. But when you talk about family, that is truly what you mean... that is what I experienced in the 4 years I was here. With Rocco and Catherine, with Joe and Camilla, with Daniele and Alessandro, this concept reigned supreme and you could feel it".