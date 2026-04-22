Mandla Ncikazi sheds light on Relebohile Mofokeng's Orlando Pirates rise this season - 'The boy is so mature for a youngster'
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Mofokeng's impressive stats
Relebohile Mofokeng has been doing well for Orlando Pirates, especially in the South African top-flight football this season.
The versatile attacker has 10 goals and seven assists in the 22 games he has played so far, putting him in the race for the top scorers' award.
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What makes Mofokeng effective?
"The number of hours that are invested in their extra work; the number of preparations that he goes through, not only in the field; and the positional changes. If you see Rele, when he started, he was only playing on the left. Now he can play throughout any positions out of the three 10s," club's assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi told the media ahead of Sunday's Soweto Derby.
“I also think about the finer details of how we approach matches. This is not how we used to approach other matches. How quickly we get into the opponent’s half – how do we free him?
"So, it’s all those details and a lot of preparation but also his own personal preparation," he further explained.
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Rele is so mature for a youngster
"The boy is so mature for a youngster; you wouldn’t think somebody his age.
"If it weren't for any other thing, you could even give him the responsibility of a captain, although this one [Nkosinathi Sibisi] is doing so well. So, he’s in that mode.
"That is a number of factors, but it’s a lot of hard work that goes through it in the field of play and outside the field of play," Ncikazi concluded.
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Nkota hopes Rele finds better team abroad
Meanwhile, Mohau Nkota has lauded his former teammate and at the same time explained why he should get a move out of Bucs.
“He’s a 10 out of 10. He’s a quality player. He’s very good. He’s very intelligent. He knows how to read the game. A lot of people talk about how we are both young stars, the top young stars in South Africa. And promising, because that’s what we love to do, to impress and make people talk about us," he told the media.
“We always talk somehow when he’s not busy, when I’m not busy. But he’s a very quality player.”
“Going to the World Cup, we want to make it a dream. We want people to remember what we left there. We want to make sure that we play our best. We hope that something will come up," Nkota further stated.