Mandla Ncikazi sheds light on Relebohile Mofokeng's Orlando Pirates rise this season - 'The boy is so mature for a youngster'

"The number of hours that are invested in their extra work; the number of preparations that he goes through, not only in the field; and the positional changes. If you see Rele, when he started, he was only playing on the left. Now he can play throughout any positions out of the three 10s," club's assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi told the media ahead of Sunday's Soweto Derby.

“I also think about the finer details of how we approach matches. This is not how we used to approach other matches. How quickly we get into the opponent’s half – how do we free him?

"So, it’s all those details and a lot of preparation but also his own personal preparation," he further explained.