Mandla Ncikazi refuses to dwell on past glory as Orlando Pirates target next campaign - 'You cannot dry today's washing with yesterday' sun'
Treble success is in the past
Orlando Pirates savoured a memorable 2025/26 campaign, ending their long wait for the Premier Soccer League crown while also adding more domestic silverware to an already glittering season.
But with the celebrations barely over, the Buccaneers' technical team has already turned its attention to the challenges ahead.
Speaking during a trophy tour, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi stressed that there is no room for complacency at Mayfair, insisting the Soweto giants cannot afford to live off past achievements.
Instead, the Buccaneers are determined to build on their success and ensure their domestic dominance becomes the foundation for another strong campaign.
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Ncikazi's poetic warning to the squad
Speaking to KickOff, Ncikazi used a striking metaphor to illustrate why the Buccaneers must look forward rather than backward.
The experienced coach believes that dwelling on past glories is the quickest way to invite failure in the upcoming season.
He insists that the work starts now if they are to remain at the summit of South African football.
“What we have done is no longer important... You cannot dry today's washing with yesterday's sun. That's what has always been said,” Ncikazi emphasised.
“What has happened before is not going to bear results in what is going to happen in the next season.
"We have to prepare well, and we must know we are a team to beat, so we must prepare as such.”
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Defending the crown as the hunted
Pirates' dominance last season has placed a massive target on their backs.
With the league title finally back in their trophy cabinet, every opponent in the PSL will be looking to take down the champions.
Ncikazi is fully aware that being the 'team to beat' requires a different psychological approach compared to being the challenger.
The club's hierarchy and coaching staff are already laying the groundwork for a rigorous pre-season.
The focus is not just on maintaining domestic supremacy but also on making a significant impact on the continent.
By demanding a total shift in focus before the players even head for their break, the Bucs management is ensuring that the hunger for silverware remains intact within the dressing room.
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Looking ahead to the new campaign
The Buccaneers will not have much time to breathe before the competitive action returns.
They are scheduled to face Durban City in the MTN8 quarterfinals at the start of the 2026/27 season.
With the squad having fulfilled the major mandates of the previous term, the expectation is now to build a dynasty.
For Ncikazi and the rest of the technical team, the message is clear: the trophies of yesterday provide no protection against the challenges of tomorrow.
Only a disciplined and forward-thinking Bucs side will be able to replicate the heights reached during their historic treble-winning run.