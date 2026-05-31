Mandla Ncikazi refuses to dwell on past glory as Orlando Pirates target next campaign - 'You cannot dry today's washing with yesterday' sun'

Orlando Pirates savoured a memorable 2025/26 campaign, ending their long wait for the Premier Soccer League crown while also adding more domestic silverware to an already glittering season.

But with the celebrations barely over, the Buccaneers' technical team has already turned its attention to the challenges ahead.

Speaking during a trophy tour, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi stressed that there is no room for complacency at Mayfair, insisting the Soweto giants cannot afford to live off past achievements.

Instead, the Buccaneers are determined to build on their success and ensure their domestic dominance becomes the foundation for another strong campaign.







