Mandla Ncikazi praises Orlando Pirates for placing their faith in Mbekezeli Mbokazi – ‘Credit must be given to the wisdom of our leadership’

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has highlighted the crucial role played by the club's leadership in the stunning development of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

The 20-year-old recently completed a dream transfer to MLS side Chicago Fire, marking the end of a whirlwind 18-month period where he went from an unknown prospect to a household name in South African football.

Mbokazi’s journey is far from the traditional academy route, having been discovered in township tournaments before a brief stint at AmaZulu led him to the Buccaneers.

Speaking on a Chicago Fire documentary titled 'From South Africa to Chicago,' which explores the player's humble beginnings in Hluhluwe, Ncikazi expressed his admiration for the defender's trajectory.

"What pleases me is to see young men from the rural area, with all the challenges those places have, having the opportunity and taking the opportunity, I've shared moments with him, where he comes from, loving his family, coming from almost nowhere, him joining such a big club," Ncikazi said, as reported by KickOff.



