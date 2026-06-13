Mandla Ncikazi praises Orlando Pirates for placing their faith in Mbekezeli Mbokazi – ‘Credit must be given to the wisdom of our leadership’
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A meteoric rise from rural roots to Chicago
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has highlighted the crucial role played by the club's leadership in the stunning development of Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
The 20-year-old recently completed a dream transfer to MLS side Chicago Fire, marking the end of a whirlwind 18-month period where he went from an unknown prospect to a household name in South African football.
Mbokazi’s journey is far from the traditional academy route, having been discovered in township tournaments before a brief stint at AmaZulu led him to the Buccaneers.
Speaking on a Chicago Fire documentary titled 'From South Africa to Chicago,' which explores the player's humble beginnings in Hluhluwe, Ncikazi expressed his admiration for the defender's trajectory.
"What pleases me is to see young men from the rural area, with all the challenges those places have, having the opportunity and taking the opportunity, I've shared moments with him, where he comes from, loving his family, coming from almost nowhere, him joining such a big club," Ncikazi said, as reported by KickOff.
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Defying conventional scouting wisdom
Mbokazi's arrival at Orlando Pirates was seen as a gamble by some, given his lack of formal academy training.
However, his raw talent and physical attributes quickly silenced any doubters.
He notably became the youngest captain in the history of the Soweto giants, a feat that eventually paved the way for his international recognition and his subsequent move to the United States.
For Ncikazi, the focus should not just be on the player's talent, but on the club’s ability to recognise leadership in its purest form.
The Pirates coach believes the club broke through social barriers that often hinder players from rural backgrounds.
"Becoming the captain, the youngest captain in the history of this club, doing so well going to the national team in that short period and now in the US (United States), for me it makes one proud and also credit must be given to the wisdom of our leadership, in them identifying him that he could be the captain," Ncikazi explained.
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Breaking the language barrier in football
One of the most poignant aspects of Ncikazi’s tribute was his acknowledgement of how the Pirates board looked past superficial traits.
He suggested that in South Africa, leadership is often unfairly equated with linguistic prowess, specifically the ability to speak English fluently.
By appointing Mbokazi as captain despite his rural upbringing and primary language, the club sent a powerful message about what truly constitutes a leader on the pitch.
Ncikazi was emphatic in his praise for this cultural shift within the club's decision-making process.
"Us being the nation and the country that was colonised, we always measure intelligence and leadership by the command of the language; English.
"But for our leadership to see that it doesn't matter but his leadership qualities in the sport that he is playing, he is good enough for him to give that leadership," he added.
Setting a new standard for South African talent
Mbokazi’s move to the MLS is viewed as a significant milestone for South African football, providing a blueprint for other players who may not have attended elite academies.
By carrying the flag in Chicago, he serves as an inspiration for those coming from marginalised areas.
The defender’s rapid transition to the national team and now to a major overseas league validates the investment Pirates made in his development when he first arrived as a trialist under much scrutiny.
The Buccaneers continue to prove they are a fertile ground for nurturing talent that others might overlook.
With Mbokazi now following in the footsteps of other South African stars who used the MLS as a springboard to global visibility, the "wisdom" Ncikazi refers to appears to be paying dividends both on the pitch and in the club's transfer business.
The story of the boy from Hluhluwe is just beginning, but his impact on the Pirates' philosophy is already cemented.