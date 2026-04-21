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Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Mandla Ncikazi issues Orlando Pirates injury update ahead of Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs and makes prediction

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
M. Ncikazi
A. Ouaddou
S. Nduli
T. Xoki

The Buccaneers are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against their old foes, Amakhosi, this Sunday. They head into the clash with confidence, having already claimed this season’s bragging rights in the earlier fixture. They now announce the state of fitness in their camp.

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    It's Soweto Derby time again

    Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs cross swords in the second Soweto Derby of the season at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

    The two teams clash at a time when the Premier Soccer League title race is heating up.

    Pirates are gunning for the PSL title while Chiefs are bidding for a top-three finish as the most realistic target.

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  • Sihle Nduli, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates injury update

    “The standard injuries that we still have – [Tapelo] Xoki is still doing rehab; Sihle Nduli is also doing his rehab,” said Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi as per iDiski Times.

    “I haven’t seen anybody [new] also in the doctor’s bed. I think we will have a clean bill of health except for the two main injuries that are known.”

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Mandla Ncikazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Ncikazi makes Derby prediction

    “Preparations are going well, preparing for a very big match, the biggest on the continent,” Ncikazi added.

    “The beauty of this match is it’s going to be highly competitive, based on the fact that if you were to take a sample of the last seven matches, five wins for both teams, 29 goals [sic. 19] scored by our team, and 12 by the opponents.

    “They have conceded only three goals; we have conceded four. From that point, it already indicates how narrow the match will be – a highly competitive match. We are preparing to win," he continued.

    “Knowing who we are, knowing the magnitude of the game, and knowing the importance of the points that we must get in the match.”

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  • Lebohang Maboe, Aden McCarthy and Oswin Appollis, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Derby bragging rights at stake

    Pirates go into Sunday's match bragging about the 3-0 defeat over Chiefs in the first derby of the season.

    That, coupled with some big wins they have recorded in recent games, is what Pirates need going into this match.

    They would, however, be worried that Chiefs are riding on some good form of six unbeaten games.

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP