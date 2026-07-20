Mandla Masango calls for patience over Kaizer Chiefs' transfer business under Fernando Da Cruz - 'You can't just chase everyone out'
Assessing the Spanish pre-season tour
Kaizer Chiefs and their rivals, Orlando Pirates, opted to begin their pre-season preparations in Spain.
This strategic decision to move training camps to Europe has been met with praise from former Amakhosi star Mandla Masango, who believes the exposure to a higher level of football will be invaluable for the Soweto giants heading into the 2026/27 campaign.
Masango highlighted the importance of testing the local standard against European clubs.
"I think it's a good initiative because you get to test yourselves against the European teams, which shows that we're not far away within the standard, even though they are much higher than our current standard," he said as per Soccer Laduma.
"But for the mere fact that they get to test themselves against those players abroad, it's good."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Patience required in the transfer market
While the trip to Europe has generated excitement, the mood among some sections of the Amakhosi fanbase has been more cautious regarding the club's recruitment.
So far, the Naturena-based side has only officially added Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner to their ranks.
Masango was firm in his belief that rushing into signings could be counterproductive for the new technical project.
"The coach only arrived now, so he just needs to assess the current players.
"Because you can't just chase everyone out.
"You need to assess and plan, and then know which area to beef up."
Evaluating the current squad depth
Masango believes it is too early to judge the club's transfer business, insisting the team's real needs will only become apparent once Da Cruz has had the opportunity to evaluate his players.
Addressing the calls for more arrivals, Masango noted: "So, I think the season hasn't started yet, so let's give them time.
"Probably the coach will know which areas he needs to strengthen."
What comes next for Amakhosi?
The valuable lessons gained during the pre-season tour of Spain are expected to shape the way Chiefs approach their domestic assignments under Da Cruz.
The French tactician will get his first taste of home support when Amakhosi face Zimbabwean outfit Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup on Sunday July 26.
The club is also rumoured to unveil several new signings on matchday, with supporters eagerly awaiting potential fresh faces as anticipation continues to build ahead of the new PSL campaign.
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