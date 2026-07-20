Mandla Masango calls for patience over Kaizer Chiefs' transfer business under Fernando Da Cruz - 'You can't just chase everyone out'

Kaizer Chiefs and their rivals, Orlando Pirates, opted to begin their pre-season preparations in Spain.

This strategic decision to move training camps to Europe has been met with praise from former Amakhosi star Mandla Masango, who believes the exposure to a higher level of football will be invaluable for the Soweto giants heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

Masango highlighted the importance of testing the local standard against European clubs.

"I think it's a good initiative because you get to test yourselves against the European teams, which shows that we're not far away within the standard, even though they are much higher than our current standard," he said as per Soccer Laduma.

"But for the mere fact that they get to test themselves against those players abroad, it's good."