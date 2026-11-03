Next matches MUN Champions League 15:00 ROM Watch

Manchester United host Roma in Champions League clash at Old Trafford. After a goal-filled win in Udine, Roma head to Old Trafford looking to show that form in Europe against struggling opponents. The Red Devils have lost their last three matches in all competitions. They have drawn three and lost six of their last nine, with their last win coming on 10 September, when they beat Sabah 4-0.

With Gollini's fitness in doubt, Gasperini faces a decision. Svilar is sidelined through injury, leaving the former Atalanta player, who spent time in Manchester United's youth ranks, set to start. But a back problem Gollini suffered this morning could rule him out. Third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vásquez is ready.