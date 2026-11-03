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AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
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Manchester United v Roma LIVE: probable line-ups, Gollini is not fit. Vásquez plays

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

All about the Old Trafford showdown between Manchester United and Roma.

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

Manchester United host Roma in Champions League clash at Old Trafford. After a goal-filled win in Udine, Roma head to Old Trafford looking to show that form in Europe against struggling opponents. The Red Devils have lost their last three matches in all competitions. They have drawn three and lost six of their last nine, with their last win coming on 10 September, when they beat Sabah 4-0.

With Gollini's fitness in doubt, Gasperini faces a decision. Svilar is sidelined through injury, leaving the former Atalanta player, who spent time in Manchester United's youth ranks, set to start. But a back problem Gollini suffered this morning could rule him out. Third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vásquez is ready.

  • Match details and probable line-ups

    Manchester United-Roma

    Scorers:

    Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, De Ligt, Maguire, Amass; Baleba, Andrey Santos; Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Mount; Cunha. Manager: Carrick.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Rodrigo Mora; Malen. Manager: Gasperini.

    Referee: Gil Manzano

    Booked:

    Sent off:

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Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM