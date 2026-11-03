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Malen Rensch AS RomaGetty
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Manchester United v Roma LIVE: official line-ups, Vásquez starts. Carrick goes “like-for-like”

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

All about the blockbuster clash between Manchester United and Roma at Old Trafford.

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

Champions League night at Old Trafford for Manchester United and Roma. After their goal-filled win in Udine, Roma head to a daunting Old Trafford looking to build on that result in Europe against a struggling Manchester United side. The Red Devils have lost their last three matches across league and cup competitions. Their last nine have brought three draws and six defeats, and they haven't won since 10 September, when they beat Sabah 4-0.

Gasperini has a doubt over Gollini. With Svilar out injured, the former Atalanta player, who spent a spell in Manchester United's youth ranks, is in line to start, but a back problem he suffered this morning could rule him out. Third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vásquez is ready.

  • Match details and official line-ups

    Manchester United-Roma

    Goalscorers:

    Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven; Dalot, Baleba, Mainoo, Diallo; Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes; Cunha. Manager: Carrick.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Rensch, Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Rodrigo Mora; Malen. Manager: Gasperini.

    Referee: Gil Manzano

    Booked:

    Sent off:

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Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM