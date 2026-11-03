Next matches MUN Champions League 15:00 ROM Watch

Champions League night at Old Trafford for Manchester United and Roma. After their goal-filled win in Udine, Roma head to a daunting Old Trafford looking to build on that result in Europe against a struggling Manchester United side. The Red Devils have lost their last three matches across league and cup competitions. Their last nine have brought three draws and six defeats, and they haven't won since 10 September, when they beat Sabah 4-0.

Gasperini has a doubt over Gollini. With Svilar out injured, the former Atalanta player, who spent a spell in Manchester United's youth ranks, is in line to start, but a back problem he suffered this morning could rule him out. Third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vásquez is ready.