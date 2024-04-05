'Manchester United's McCarthy was overweight! Ronaldo had pace, Benni couldn't run to save his life, Parreira was right to leave him' - Fans

Majority of South Africans believe the technical bench was right to leave out the South Africa legend from the 2010 World Cup squad.

In 2010, the country hosted the biggest global competition - in the process becoming the first nation, and so far the only one, from Africa to do so.

However, the then Bafana Bafana coach Alberto Parreira made a shocking decision to leave Benni McCarthy out of his squad as Bafana went on to be the first host nation eliminated in the group stage.

Recently, former Bafana skipper Aaron Mokoena opened up on McCarthy's omission, stating the former West Ham United striker was dropped because he was overweight.

This created a GOAL reader debate on social media around whether the current Manchester United strikers' coach would have made an impact, like Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario in his last World Cup, or whether Parriera was correct...