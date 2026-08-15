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FBL-FRIENDLY-MAN UTD-AC MILANAFP

Translated by

Manchester United-Milan, the best and the worst: Chukwueze and Ramos rampant, Cisse the surprise. Terracciano a disaster

Manchester United vs AC Milan
Manchester United
AC Milan
Club Friendlies

The pass marks and failures from the Rossoneri's last friendly before their Serie A debut against Torino.

AC Milan's final summer friendly is done. Now it gets serious. The Rossoneri beat 4-2 Manchester United in Wroclaw, Poland. For Amorim, up against his recent past again after a decidedly bad parting, it was a key test. Against the Red Devils he needed to start seeing the shape of the team that will take to the pitch against Torino on Sunday 23 August in the opening round of the 2026/27 Serie A season, even with injuries and the transfer market leaving it depleted: there were some encouraging signs and some less encouraging ones.


Here are the players who impressed and those who disappointed in the Ferragosto test:


  • FBL-FRIENDLY-MAN UTD-AC MILANAFP

    TOP

    Goncalo Ramos: His first start for AC Milan brought his first goal, a proper striker's header, and two brilliant assists for Chukwueze and Loftus Cheek. In between, he produced some excellent knock-downs for his team-mates. He's a forward with a cultured foot and it showed for the Nigerian's goal, when he used the intelligence of a No 10 to pick out his team-mate with a no-look pass instead of shooting. If this is a sign of what's to come, he'll be a leading protagonist.


    Chukwueze: AC Milan's best player, and the only one to stay on the pitch for the whole match. Amorim clearly thinks the world of him, and it's easy to see why: he stretches the play and cuts through the opposition defence, as he did with the decisive crosses for Cisse and Ramos. He looks like the Rossoneri's real extra weapon in attack, the key to cutting open United's defence. After difficult years, his moment may finally have arrived, in a different role, as the right-sided fourth man in the 3-4-2-1.


    Jashari: He fights, wins the ball back and is always at the heart of the game. He is involved in the move for the 1-1 goal too, nicking the ball from Mazraoui and setting up Ramos. He sets the timing and shape of the press and looks like a different player compared to last year.


    Cissé: He showed good attacking intent in the first half and was one of the few who tried to beat his man. Great personality. He starts and finishes the move for 2-2 from a Chukwueze assist. It is inexplicable to think of letting him leave without any serious alternatives, especially on a dry loan: a pleasant surprise for Amorim.


    Torriani: He is carrying on his summer as a phenomenon, this time saving a penalty from United captain Bruno Fernandes and giving his team security with two other good saves, one of them from Rashford. Not bad at all.

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  • Flop

    Musah: he loses Maguire straight away for the header from the corner that leads to the goal. It is hard to understand why he is the one marking him. His display is one of containment, and he always seems to lack that spark.


    Estupinan: struggles in possession, makes mistakes with his defensive cover and quickly picks up a yellow card, with Marciniak then sparing him a red. It is hard to understand why his sale to Aston Villa was halted, given that he has never convinced and still does not.


    Terracciano: complete madness leads to the penalty awarded to Tielemans, albeit a non-existent one. Under huge pressure in the build-up, he also comes close to an own goal before gifting Dorgu a simple finish for 2-1. A total disaster, the worst player on the pitch.

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Premier League
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Hull City
HUL
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Serie A
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Torino
TOR
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AC Milan
MIL