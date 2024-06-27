Wayne Rooney 2024Getty Images
Michael Madyira

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney cuts short Euros punditry work to prepare for Orlando Pirates

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesWayne RooneyJose RiveiroPlymouthSevillaAl-Sadd

The Buccaneers will face Rooney's new club at the Banus Football Center in Malaga, Spain, on July 12.

  • Bucs will be in Spain for pre-season again
  • They face Plymouth in their first match of the tour
  • Plymouth manager Rooney off to start pre-season training
