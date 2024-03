Majority of GOAL readers have urged Nigeria's Victor Osimhen not to consider Manchester United when he leaves Napoli but join either Arsenal or PSG.

Chances of the Super Eagles striker, Osimhen, playing for Napoli in Serie A beyond this season are almost nil.

The attacker has been linked to several big clubs including the Premier League trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United while some reports claim PSG are also interested.

Most fans around the continent believe joining the Red Devils will not be a good move for the striker while some insist PSG is the best option if he wants to win trophies.