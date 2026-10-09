Tottenham may be bottom of the Premier League, but a question about Juventus still came up at Roberto De Zerbi’s press conference: "What was the reaction in Italy after the 2006 relegation?", in reference to the Manchester City case. Every press conference, in fact, brings at least one question about the club's possible sanction after they were judged guilty of 114 financial breaches from 2009 to 2018 in a maxi-trial that lasted more than three years. In England, one of the most common comparisons is with Juventus. Calciopoli is regularly cited to underline the seriousness of the situation, while the capital gains case is used as a benchmark for what could happen next.
"Manchester City like the Juventus of Calciopoli": in England they insist, De Zerbi brushes it off
The bond
Before the match against Manchester United, a huge one for Tottenham as they sit bottom of the table without a league win, the question about Juventus and his time as a player was unavoidable: De Zerbi did in fact face them in Serie B in the 2006/2007 season when he was wearing the Napoli shirt, immediately after their relegation following Calciopoli.
The reference to Juventus
In England, people are also analysing the Manchester City case through a comparison with Juventus, from the Calciopoli years to the recent capital gains case. When the journalist asked the manager what it was like to play against that team, relegated from Serie A, the reference to the Citizens was clear. "I wondered whether you remember the reaction in Italy and whether the other Serie B teams felt wronged by the fact that a promotion place had been taken away from them" was put to De Zerbi, a very clear reference to the possible relegation of City, who could suffer the same fate.
De Zerbi sidesteps it
But the manager did not take the bait: "What do you mean, are you trying to get to Manchester City? As a player I was out of my mind, I don't remember what I used to think about. The focus now is on the players, especially now that we are bottom of the table, I don't have time to think about problems other than my team". He has left the decision to the commission handling the case, hoping for honesty and a sense of responsibility, without ever being drawn on the comparison with Juventus, which has now become a running theme in England.
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