But the manager did not take the bait: "What do you mean, are you trying to get to Manchester City? As a player I was out of my mind, I don't remember what I used to think about. The focus now is on the players, especially now that we are bottom of the table, I don't have time to think about problems other than my team". He has left the decision to the commission handling the case, hoping for honesty and a sense of responsibility, without ever being drawn on the comparison with Juventus, which has now become a running theme in England.