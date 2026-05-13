Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel named Premier League Under-18s Player of the Season after stunning 21-goal campaign

One of the key figures behind Gabriel's development this season has been Fletcher. The Scot's transition into coaching and technical roles has allowed him to mentor the club’s brightest prospects directly on the training pitch. Gabriel was glowing in his praise for the impact Fletcher has had on his game.

"I'd say [the Academy] helped me mature a lot," he said. "They help me to be very humble and keep my feet on the ground. I'm delighted to be working with him [Fletcher], he's an amazing coach and has helped me so much this season to become a better player and the best version of myself. I've got to say you've got to maintain working out on the training pitch every single day, giving it my all and working hard in the gym to stay fit and not get injured. My family have helped me a lot, through tough times and good times. They come to all my matches, no matter how far or close, and I love them to bits."