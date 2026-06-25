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Man Utd in talks to sign Felix Nmecha as they bid to beat Man City & Liverpool in transfer race for Borussia Dortmund star
Red Devils initiate contact for Dortmund ace
Man United are actively exploring a deal for Dortmund's Nmecha, with the Old Trafford club intensifying their pursuit of the versatile midfielder. According to Sky Sports, United are hard at work behind the scenes to facilitate a potential move to the Premier League.
Christopher Vivell, the German head of the scouting department at United, is in close contact with the 25-year-old's representatives. This direct line of communication suggests United are serious about winning the race for a player who has seen his stock rise significantly during the current international cycle.
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Heavyweight competition from the Premier League and Spain
United are far from alone in their admiration for Nmecha, as several of Europe's biggest elites are monitoring the situation. Sky Sports adds that both Manchester City and Liverpool remain interested, with both clubs looking to bolster their midfield options with top-tier talent.
Beyond the English interest, La Liga giants Real Madrid are also observing the situation around Nmecha. With Jose Mourinho an admirer of the player's profile, the competition for his signature is reaching fever pitch, though United currently appear to be the most proactive of the chasing pack.
Dortmund hold firm on long-term commitment
Dortmund find themselves negotiating from a position of real strength. Nmecha put pen to paper on a contract extension back in March, committing his future to Signal Iduna Park until 2030 – and crucially, that deal carries no exit clause for this summer. According to Kicker, the club has set an informal price tag of around €100 million for any side hoping to prise him away this window, a figure designed to scare off the vast majority of would-be suitors outright.
Sporting director Lars Ricken left little doubt as to how the club views him, stating plainly in a recent interview: "Felix is for us elementary." Any club serious about signing him – United included – would need to table an enormous package just to get Dortmund to entertain a conversation.
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Nmecha's rising stock on the world stage
The sudden surge in interest follows Nmecha's stellar performances for the German national team during the World Cup. He proved his worth in the first two group games, scoring and assisting against Curacao and providing a brilliant assist for Deniz Undav's decisive 2-1 goal against the Ivory Coast.
These standout moments have highlighted Nmecha's ability to influence games at the highest level, making him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking a modern, goal-scoring midfielder. His ability to combine physicality with technical precision has made him a primary target for United's recruitment team.