Getty Images Sport
'I don’t want to have to work anymore!' - Former Man City flop Tijjani Reijnders makes stunning Saudi Arabia 'money grabber' admission after £52m transfer
Unhappy at the Etihad
Reijnders departed Manchester City this summer after a single, frustrating season. Despite arriving from AC Milan for £46.5m with high expectations, the 28-year-old struggled to cement a regular place, making 50 appearances without consistent impact. He ultimately completed a £52m switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.
The Netherlands international was fundamentally unhappy with his tactical deployment at the Etihad. Preferring a dynamic box-to-box role as a number eight, he found himself repeatedly pushed into an attacking number 10 position. European suitors like Atletico Madrid and Juventus showed interest, but City's financial demands paved the way for a Middle Eastern exit.
- Getty Images Sport
'Me a money grabber? I can't deny that'
While Reijnders initially cited Al-Qadsiah's "ambition" to become the "biggest in Asia" back in August, he has now offered a far blunter assessment of his motivations. Set to earn a reported £86m over his multi-year contract, the midfielder admitted that sheer financial security drove his decision.
"Me a money grabber? I can't deny that," Reijnders told NOS. "Once my playing career is over, I don’t want to have to work anymore. Of course, I probably wouldn’t have needed to work anymore after my contract at Manchester City either, but this move allows me to secure the future of the next generations of my family."
He added: "I’m not going to lie about that. By signing this contract, I can make sure even my grandchildren are financially secure, so why wouldn’t I do it? You can always play the moral crusader, but I think everyone would say yes to that."
Defending the Saudi Pro League
Despite acknowledging the massive financial windfall, Reijnders insists his competitive career is far from over. He claims the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Qadsiah currently sit fourth, operates at a higher standard than the Dutch top flight.
"It's not like I can play at 65 percent every match there," Reijnders explained. "I rate the Saudi league, with all those big names, even higher than the Eredivisie. If people want to pass judgment on the football there, they have to see it first."
Furthermore, conversations with Al-Qadsiah manager Brendan Rodgers convinced him that a return to elite European football remains a viable goal after three or four years in the Middle East. He added: "I think many people have the idea that your career as a top footballer is over when you choose to take such a step. I had that feeling at first too.
"He (Rodgers) said that I can play here perfectly fine for three or four years with great pleasure and then go back to Europe. There are plenty of examples of that now. That is also my goal."
- ANP
International duties await
Reijnders has maintained his place in the Netherlands squad under newly appointed national coach Xavi. The manager publicly defended the Saudi Pro League's quality during a recent press conference, ensuring the midfielder's international prospects remain firmly intact. Having already registered three goals in his first five games for Al-Qadsiah, Reijnders will now look to translate his club form to the international stage as the Dutch implement fresh tactical ideas.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting