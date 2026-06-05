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Man City chairman promises to tell 'everything' about 115 charges as three-year wait for legal battle against Premier League continues
Chairman waits for outcome of legal process
Man City are still awaiting the outcome of their legal battle with the Premier League after being charged with 115 alleged breaches of financial rules in February 2023. An independent hearing into the case concluded in December 2024, but no verdict has yet been announced.
The ongoing uncertainty has left one of the biggest stories in English football unresolved. The allegations have remained a major talking point despite City's continued success. Should the club ultimately be found guilty, they could face significant sanctions. However, City have consistently denied wrongdoing and continue to contest the allegations.
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Al-Mubarak promises to address case after verdict
Speaking during his end-of-season interview, Al-Mubarak explained why he has remained cautious in discussing the case while legal proceedings are ongoing.
"Let me be as consistent as I've always been - until we have a ruling, I can't say much," Al-Mubarak told reporters. "Once we have a ruling, believe me, I'll say everything I've wanted to say for the last three years."
City remain defiant amid uncertainty
The case continues to hang over one of the most successful periods in City's history. While the potential consequences could be severe, the club's leadership remains confident in its position and has repeatedly maintained its innocence. Al-Mubarak stressed that the owners remain fully committed to the long-term project.
"There's no intention to sell," he said. "There's only intention to keep growing this because the view here is this will only grow and this is a beautiful business to own.
"It's football and it's entertainment. And in the world we're in today, while the world changes and people's attention goes to different things, sport stays. And football within sports is the pinnacle. And Manchester City and this Group within the football world is a pinnacle. And these sorts of jewels, you don't sell."
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Awaiting the final decision
Attention now remains firmly on the outcome of the case. Until a verdict is delivered, City are unlikely to provide extensive public comment on the proceedings. Once a ruling is announced, Al-Mubarak has made it clear he intends to address the matter in detail. The decision will be significant not only for the Cityzens but also for the wider Premier League, given the scale and profile of the allegations.