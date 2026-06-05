Man City chairman promises to tell 'everything' about 115 charges as three-year wait for legal battle against Premier League continues

The case continues to hang over one of the most successful periods in City's history. While the potential consequences could be severe, the club's leadership remains confident in its position and has repeatedly maintained its innocence. Al-Mubarak stressed that the owners remain fully committed to the long-term project.

"There's no intention to sell," he said. "There's only intention to keep growing this because the view here is this will only grow and this is a beautiful business to own.

"It's football and it's entertainment. And in the world we're in today, while the world changes and people's attention goes to different things, sport stays. And football within sports is the pinnacle. And Manchester City and this Group within the football world is a pinnacle. And these sorts of jewels, you don't sell."