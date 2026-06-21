Mamelodi Sundowns wonderkid Bennet Mokoena sets sight on big Mamelodi Sundowns role: 'Hopefully I get more first-team minutes'
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Explosive DDC campaign puts Cardoso on notice
Bennet Mokoena has emerged as the most exciting prospect in the Mamelodi Sundowns ranks after a sensational season that saw him finish as the top goal-scorer in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).
The Vaal-born forward was in unstoppable form, finding the back of the net 22 times in just 26 matches to secure the Golden Boot.
His clinical nature in front of goal earned him a promotion to the senior squad under head coach Miguel Cardoso.
While he only made two appearances in the Premier Soccer League last season, his performance in the recent Red Bull Diski Last Namba, where he scored in a 3-1 victory over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, has intensified calls for him to be handed a more prominent role in the first team.
Chasing regular minutes in a star-studded squad
The 19-year-old is under no illusions about the difficulty of breaking into a Sundowns side filled with international quality.
However, with the futures of veteran strikers like Peter Shalulile and Lebo Mothiba currently the subject of speculation, Mokoena sees an opening to establish himself as the club's next great number nine.
“My goals were to get promoted to the first team, be an influential player, and win the league with the team. We did not win the league, but we scored the most goals, and I am proud of that. I reached most of the targets I set for myself,” Mokoena told the Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine.
“I just want to keep improving, keep learning, and hopefully get more first-team minutes. I want to enjoy football and keep growing.”
Adapting to life with the senior heavyweights
The transition from youth football to the high-pressure environment of the Masandawana first team can be daunting, but Mokoena insists the experience has already transformed his game.
Training alongside some of the best players on the continent has provided a steep but necessary learning curve for the young attacker.
“It felt surreal [training with the senior squad]. My family was proud because they knew how much I wanted this.
"Being around experienced players helped me improve my intensity, my performance and even my mindset off the field,” Mokoena explained.
His ability to adapt to the technical demands of Cardoso’s system will be crucial if he is to become a regular fixture in the matchday squad next term.
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Crediting the support system at Chloorkop
Despite his individual accolades, the Golden Boot winner remains grounded and was quick to praise those who facilitated his rise through the ranks.
He specifically highlighted reserve team coach Tiro van Rooyen for providing the tactical guidance and motivation required to dominate the DDC circuit.
“Being the top goal scorer feels really good. I set a target to score as many goals as I could, and I did that,” the striker noted.
“But I have to give credit to my teammates and coaches, as they pushed me every day.
"Coach Tiro van Rooyen especially motivated me to enjoy football and give my best in every session and every match. Each goal comes from an assist. I am thankful that my teammates believed in me.”