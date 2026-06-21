Mamelodi Sundowns wonderkid Bennet Mokoena sets sight on big Mamelodi Sundowns role: 'Hopefully I get more first-team minutes'

Bennet Mokoena has emerged as the most exciting prospect in the Mamelodi Sundowns ranks after a sensational season that saw him finish as the top goal-scorer in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).

The Vaal-born forward was in unstoppable form, finding the back of the net 22 times in just 26 matches to secure the Golden Boot.

His clinical nature in front of goal earned him a promotion to the senior squad under head coach Miguel Cardoso.

While he only made two appearances in the Premier Soccer League last season, his performance in the recent Red Bull Diski Last Namba, where he scored in a 3-1 victory over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, has intensified calls for him to be handed a more prominent role in the first team.



