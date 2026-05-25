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Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural Leonesa, November 2025Cultural Leonesa
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns winning CAF Champions League same day Lucas Ribeiro got relegated; Orlando Pirates, we don't have a striker & have to defend our league; He can just apologise & come back - Fans

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lucas Ribeiro
CAF Champions League
Premier Soccer League
Cultural Leonesa vs Burgos CF
Cultural Leonesa
Burgos CF
Segunda Division
Real Sociedad B vs Cultural Leonesa
Real Sociedad B
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FAR Rabat
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies

The reigning Premier Soccer League Player of the Season parted ways with the Tshwane giants under a dark cloud, with the fallout still lingering long after his departure in search of greener pastures, a bitter exit that left the Masandawana faithful stunned and heartbroken. After lighting up the campaign in Chloorkop and cementing himself as one of the league’s standout performers, the 27-year-old could never have imagined that his next chapter with Cultural Leonesa would unravel in such frustrating fashion.

Lucas Ribeiro’s Cultural Leonesa have been relegated after a 2-0 defeat to Burgos on Sunday, bringing a disappointing end to their LaLiga 2 campaign.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star featured 26 times, registering four goals and two assists, but his efforts were not enough to steer the side clear of danger as they finished on 36 points from 41 matches with one game still to play.

Meanwhile, Masandawana were busy writing history, lifting the CAF Champions League trophy to secure a second star in a triumph he could have been part of had he remained in the Chloorkop project.

GOAL takes a look at the mixed reactions from fans, some still lamenting what might have been, and, while a few are already casting hopeful eyes on a potential next destination, as uncertainty surrounds his future.

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  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    What a script?

    Sundowns winning the CAF Champions League on the same day Lucas Ribeiro and his team got relegated 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 What a script - AdvMagadze


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  • Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural LeonesaCultural Leonesa

    Worst business move

    The worst business move by a football club ever!!! Imagine all of this with a civil litigation at FIFA that could cost the club and the player millions of dollars! - LibraYono


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Bucs fetch your future striker

    Orlando Pirates, we do not have a striker, and we have to defend our league and try to push for CAF - uNokwandaG


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  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Chiefs, don't sign him

    Kaizer Chiefs, please don't sign this fraud, he cursed a team that gave him bread, please, guys, we don't need drop-out anymore - Ae90Ben1990


  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al Ittihad SCAl Ittihad

    Rhulani Mokwena to the rescue

    Rhulani will obviously sign this former fisherman - ThabisoMat99590


  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, January 2026Backpage

    Who wouldn't go for greener pastures?

    Should he have stayed when opportunity called? Who wouldn't go for greener pastures? Is it him that got relegated or the club he played for? Guy is just good; he will surely get opportunities elsewhere. Y'all out here behaving like bitter exes, can't celebrate in peace? -vusu4575


  • Lucas RibeiroGetty Images

    He was way ahead of our players

    Ribeiro was the best player that we've seen in the past 5 years. He was way ahead of our players & league & I'm saying this as a Pirates fan but importantly as a football lover. Finish n klaar - Buntu59260036

  • Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    He embarrassed Masandawana

    Chiefs are watching; if they get him, he is going to have a terrible, disparate season. Karma is dealing with him; he embarrassed Masandawana, thinking he is special - ndzovelar


  • Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural y Deportiva LeonesaCultural y Deportiva Leonesa

    Karma

    Life comes at you fast 😂😂😂 - Evidence_Shongwe


  • Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage

    The obsession with Riberio is unhealthy

    Why are people still obsessed with this guy? Did he really hurt you guys this much? Every post I see of him is people looking for negative things to say about it. That's obsession, and it's unhealthy - MoFollowers4Wat


  • FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-ASFARAFP

    No player is bigger than the club

    He is a true definition of 'no player is bigger than the club' - Profesor_Axe

    Tell him that we won our second star ⭐️ without him 😂😂 no one is bigger than Sundowns let it sink - Mdenico


  • Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural LeonesaCultural Leonesa

    We all make bad decisions

    This man will overcome his odds …

    After all, he’s a great player who wanted bigger things for himself. We all make bad decisions, and some are costly, but wishing him bad things and that he fail at resurrecting his career is absolute evil and madness 🤞🤞🤞 - Tabanator