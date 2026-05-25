Mamelodi Sundowns winning CAF Champions League same day Lucas Ribeiro got relegated; Orlando Pirates, we don't have a striker & have to defend our league; He can just apologise & come back - Fans

Lucas Ribeiro’s Cultural Leonesa have been relegated after a 2-0 defeat to Burgos on Sunday, bringing a disappointing end to their LaLiga 2 campaign.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star featured 26 times, registering four goals and two assists, but his efforts were not enough to steer the side clear of danger as they finished on 36 points from 41 matches with one game still to play.

Meanwhile, Masandawana were busy writing history, lifting the CAF Champions League trophy to secure a second star in a triumph he could have been part of had he remained in the Chloorkop project.

GOAL takes a look at the mixed reactions from fans, some still lamenting what might have been, and, while a few are already casting hopeful eyes on a potential next destination, as uncertainty surrounds his future.

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