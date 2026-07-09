Mamelodi Sundowns winger set for another frustrating loan spell for the 2026/27 season - 'We are looking for opportunities'
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Kodisang's Chloorkop struggle continues
Kobamelo Kodisang’s high-profile move to Mamelodi Sundowns has not gone according to plan, and the winger is now bracing for another season away from the club.
Since joining the Brazilians from Portuguese side Moreirense FC in July 2024, the pacey attacker has struggled to leave his mark on a squad brimming with international quality.
The 26-year-old was expected to be a marquee addition to the Premier Soccer League following his successful stint in Europe, but stiff competition for places at Chloorkop has limited his involvement.
During his debut season, he managed only 13 appearances, chipping in with two goals and two assists before the club decided a change of scenery was necessary.
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A difficult return to Europe and South Africa
In an attempt to find his feet, Kodisang returned to Portugal on loan with AVS Futebol SAD for the start of the 2025/26 campaign.
However, what was meant to be a revival turned into a nightmare as recurrent injuries plagued his time abroad, leading to the early termination of his loan spell just halfway through the season.
Looking for a spark, Kodisang joined Stellenbosch FC in January 2025, reuniting with his former mentor, Gavin Hunt.
The move to the Winelands was touted as the perfect platform for the Bafana Bafana international to rediscover his best form, yet he was restricted to just five appearances and failed to find the back of the net for the Stellies.
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Agent confirms search for new loan club
With the 2026/27 season approaching, Kodisang's future remains away from the Sundowns starting XI.
Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has now confirmed that they are actively searching for a new destination where the winger can enjoy regular game time and put his injury woes behind him.
Speaking on the current situation, Mike Makaab said: “We are looking for loan opportunities for Kobamelo Kodisang for the next season," Makaab told FARPost.
"I think we all know that Kodisang battled injuries last season, and we’re hoping that he gets back to his best and showcases his talent on the pitch again.”
- AVS Futebol SAD
What next for the former Bafana star?
The primary objective for the upcoming campaign is clearly to get Kodisang back to full fitness and confidence.
While Makaab did not name specific potential suitors, there is likely to be interest from several top-flight clubs hoping to tap into the potential that once made him one of South Africa's most exciting exports in Portugal.
For Sundowns, the decision highlights the ruthless nature of their roster management, where even major signings can find themselves as perennial loanees if they fail to hit the ground running.
All eyes will now be on where the former Bidvest Wits man lands as he looks to save his career from becoming a permanent seat on the Chloorkop exit list.
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