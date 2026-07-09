Kobamelo Kodisang’s high-profile move to Mamelodi Sundowns has not gone according to plan, and the winger is now bracing for another season away from the club.

Since joining the Brazilians from Portuguese side Moreirense FC in July 2024, the pacey attacker has struggled to leave his mark on a squad brimming with international quality.

The 26-year-old was expected to be a marquee addition to the Premier Soccer League following his successful stint in Europe, but stiff competition for places at Chloorkop has limited his involvement.

During his debut season, he managed only 13 appearances, chipping in with two goals and two assists before the club decided a change of scenery was necessary.