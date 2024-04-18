Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2024.BackPagePix
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns will switch on 'different mindset' for Esperance Caf Champions League semi-final clash despite dip in form

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCEsperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCEsperanceRhulani MokwenaThapelo MorenaThemba ZwaneThembinkosi LorchTeboho MokoenaPremier Soccer League

Masandawana utility player Thapelo Morena is aware of the hostility that awaits them in Tunis when they face the Tunisian giants on Saturday.

  • Downs have been unconvincing in recent games
  • That sparks fears they could collapse in the CAF CL semis
  • But Morena says they will change mindset

