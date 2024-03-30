Miguel Gamondi, Young AfricansBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns will not force Young Africans coach Gamondi to change style of play in Caf Champions League tie- 'We will not be moving for fear of the opponent'

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCYoung Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCYoung AfricansRhulani MokwenaTeboho MokoenaMothobi MvalaGomolemo Grant KekanaPremier Soccer League

The Argentine tactician says he doesn't have any special plans for the Brazilians ahead of Saturday's clash.

  • Yanga host Downs in the Caf CL quarters, first-leg
  • Downs on paper look as favourites to prevail
  • But Gamondi says they will not be forced to change things

