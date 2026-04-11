Mamelodi Sundowns wary of Tunisian outfit threat in bid to win CAF Champions League - 'Every time we play against Esperance it's difficult'
The tough North African test
North Africa has never been an easy hunting ground for many teams, especially from Southern Africa, regardless of the opposition faced.
The hostile atmosphere usually intimidates players, making them play with tension and end up losing matches.
Mamelodi Sundowns are expecting more or the same on Sunday when they play Tunisian side Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final.
- Backpage
We will focus on the game
Sundowns attacker Arthur Sales has revealed how they will be keeping their mind focused to get a positive result away.
"We try to focus on the game, and we forget [what is happening] outside – I know it's difficult to play [away], but you need adaptation and to improve the level.
"I don't know, last year was also difficult for us – every time we play against Esperance, it's a difficult match, so when we arrive in this part of the competition, everyone's quality is too high," Sales stated as reported by SABC Sport.
- Backpagepix
Why it will be a tough game
"Yeah, both teams have quality – it's difficult, the game comes down to details, there are more things [to stay focused on], so you must keep the concentration high," he added.
"I think this will decide the game – I think Esperance is a good team but we also have quality on our side, so the game is [going to be played] at a high level.
"Because we played against them last year, we know what to expect, but as a professional player, you need to adapt, and I think every game is different, so no [edge].
"Imagine the difference from one year ago, so we need to make new history in a new game," Sales concluded.
- AFP
Recent stats between the teams
Both teams have played each other in the CAF Champions League 10 times, with Esperance having an upper hand with four victories as opposed to Sundowns' two.
Four matches have ended in a draw, explaining why it will be a close call this weekend.