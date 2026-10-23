Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wiliete SC CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
Match information
Competition:
CAF Champions League Qualifying
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wiliete SC
Date:
23/10/26
Kick-off time:
20:00 SAST
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns: D W W W D
Masandawana are a formidable force on home soil and will be eager to put on a show for their supporters as they look to secure their place in the next round.
Wiliete: D D W W W
The Angolan outfit extended their unbeaten run and will take confidence from their recent form as they look to cause an upset in Pretoria.
Most recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
11/10/26
Wiliete 0-0 Sundowns
CL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 64%
Draw: 21%
Away win: 15%
Sundowns squad news
The Brazilians suffered a setback in the first leg, losing Teboho Mokoena to injury, but could receive a boost with the return of Ronwen Williams and Aubrey Modiba, who were unavailable for the trip.
Despite the goalless draw in Angola, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso remains confident his side are well placed ahead of the return leg.
"The fact that we drew away, I don't see it as a negative thing. I think Sundowns played Petro Luanda; Sundowns was knocked out," he said.
“This team is in the first position of the championship in Angola. Suffered one goal throughout all the matches they played. They are as qualified as Petro Luanda.
"But I also said would state for its level, and that's what we did. We arrived in Angola, and we brought a result that puts us completely in the match."
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Ndamane, Khoza, Matuludi, Basadien , Morena, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Leon, Mailula.
Wiliete squad news
Coach Beto Bianchi praised Sundowns for their warm welcome in Pretoria but acknowledged the challenge his side face playing away from home.
"The welcome here in Pretoria, Mamelodi Sundowns have been very supportive. We know that with the match, it is going to be a little bit tough as we know that the match was tough before," Bianchi told the media.
"This second time it is going to be challenging, knowing that we are playing in their house and there will be more adaptation [from us]."
Wiliete Possible XI: Elber, Giovani, Mindinho, Goiano, Wiwi, Sidibe, Mabululu, Bito, Gibele, Gilberto, Karanga.
How to watch Sundowns vs Wiliete - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus/DSTV App
SABC 1/SuperSport 208
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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