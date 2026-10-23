Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wiliete SC CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

The Brazilians suffered a setback in the first leg, losing Teboho Mokoena to injury, but could receive a boost with the return of Ronwen Williams and Aubrey Modiba, who were unavailable for the trip.

Despite the goalless draw in Angola, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso remains confident his side are well placed ahead of the return leg.

"The fact that we drew away, I don't see it as a negative thing. I think Sundowns played Petro Luanda; Sundowns was knocked out," he said.

“This team is in the first position of the championship in Angola. Suffered one goal throughout all the matches they played. They are as qualified as Petro Luanda.

"But I also said would state for its level, and that's what we did. We arrived in Angola, and we brought a result that puts us completely in the match."

Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Ndamane, Khoza, Matuludi, Basadien , Morena, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Leon, Mailula.







