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Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
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Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wiliete SC CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

CAF Champions League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Wiliete Benguela
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
M. Cardoso
T. Mokoena
R. Williams
A. Modiba
B. Aubaas
S. Ndlovu

GOAL brings you all the available details on the second-leg clash between the Tshwane giants and the Angolan side at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The Brazilians will be desperate for a positive result at home after settling for a goalless draw in the first leg as they look to defend their African crown.

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  • Loftus Versfeld

    Match information

    Competition:

    CAF Champions League Qualifying

    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wiliete SC

    Date:

    23/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    20:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.

  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Mamelodi Sundowns: D W W W D

    Masandawana are a formidable force on home soil and will be eager to put on a show for their supporters as they look to secure their place in the next round.

    Wiliete: D D W W W

    The Angolan outfit extended their unbeaten run and will take confidence from their recent form as they look to cause an upset in Pretoria.

    Most recent head to head:


    Date

    Score

    Competition

    11/10/26

    Wiliete 0-0 Sundowns

    CL


    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 64%

    Draw: 21%

    Away win: 15%

  • Sundowns squad news

    The Brazilians suffered a setback in the first leg, losing Teboho Mokoena to injury, but could receive a boost with the return of Ronwen Williams and Aubrey Modiba, who were unavailable for the trip.

    Despite the goalless draw in Angola, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso remains confident his side are well placed ahead of the return leg.

    "The fact that we drew away, I don't see it as a negative thing. I think Sundowns played Petro Luanda; Sundowns was knocked out," he said.

    “This team is in the first position of the championship in Angola. Suffered one goal throughout all the matches they played. They are as qualified as Petro Luanda.

    "But I also said would state for its level, and that's what we did. We arrived in Angola, and we brought a result that puts us completely in the match."

    Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Ndamane, Khoza, Matuludi, Basadien , Morena, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Leon, Mailula.



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  • Wiliete squad news

    Coach Beto Bianchi praised Sundowns for their warm welcome in Pretoria but acknowledged the challenge his side face playing away from home.

    "The welcome here in Pretoria, Mamelodi Sundowns have been very supportive. We know that with the match, it is going to be a little bit tough as we know that the match was tough before," Bianchi told the media.

    "This second time it is going to be challenging, knowing that we are playing in their house and there will be more adaptation [from us]."

    Wiliete Possible XI: Elber, Giovani, Mindinho, Goiano, Wiwi, Sidibe, Mabululu, Bito, Gibele, Gilberto, Karanga.



  • How to watch Sundowns vs Wiliete - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus/DSTV App

    SABC 1/SuperSport 208


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Nuno Santos, Brayan Leon & Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Dive deeper

    * CAF Champions League Qualifying

    *Mamelodi Sundowns team page

    * Wiliete SC team page

    * Sundowns vs Wiliete SC live score page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page

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