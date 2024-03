GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Caf Champions League clash with TP Mazembe on Saturday.

It could look like a dead rubber but there is prestige at stake when the African giants collide at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians and the Congolese heavyweights have both booked quarter-final places but they are bidding to conclude this Group A campaign on top of Group A.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Mazembe, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.