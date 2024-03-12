Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channels & squad news

GOAL provides you the details to follow Mamelodi Sundonws' Premier Soccer League welcoming of SuperSport United at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night.

The day has finally come when Tshwane will be a sea of Yellow and Blue, as old foes Sundowns and Matsatsantsa will not only be battling for the three points but also looking to claim bragging rights.

The encounter between the two Tshwane sides is always one of the most anticipated fixtures in the PSL calendar, as it is the most talked about derby after the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Supersport, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.