Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's MTN8 semi-final clash with Stellies on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming to get a positive outing in the midweek's first-leg cup assignment against Stellenbosch.

Masandawana reached the MTN8 final last season but were undone by defending champions Orlando Pirates courtesy of post-match penalties.

Stellies were eliminated by the Brazilians from the Nedbank Cup, albeit controversially, and have a chance to avenge the loss.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Stellies, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.