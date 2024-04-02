Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League encounter with the Natal Rich Boys on Tuesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns will host the struggling Richards Bay in a league clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Brazilians will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run in the PSL, meanwhile, the KZN-based club will look to turn things around after going through a rough patch, lately.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Richards Bay, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.