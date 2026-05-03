Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Polokwane City will present a big test for Sundowns after proving to be a hard nut to crack last time out at their home ground in Limpopo.

Despite enjoying 71% possession and having 16 shots, Sundowns struggled to put Rise and Shine away.

Expect more of the same rear-guard action from Polokwane as coach Phuti Mohafe promised more resolute defence from his team for this fixture.

Sundowns have struggled for goals of late and are on a run of four matches where they have failed to score more than a single goal each time.

However, coach Miguel Cardoso has stated that he is unconcerned about the perceived goal drought, as long as his team grinds out the results needed to defend their PSL title.

The teams' head-to-head record this season only includes Wednesday's PSL encounter where Sundowns went to Seshego Stadium in Limpopo and triumphed 1-0.











