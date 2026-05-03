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Khulumani Ndamane, Keanu Cupido and Sibusiso Tshabalala, Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpagepix
Steve Blues

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay
M. Cardoso
P. Shalulile
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
N. Santos
B. Leon
I. Rayners
Polokwane City

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' Premier Soccer League against Rise and Shine at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon. The Tshwane giants are pushing to get maximum points and extend their advantage over Orlando Pirates at the top of the league table.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, January 2026Backpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City

    Date:

    03/05/26

    Kick-off:

    15:00

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld


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  • Monnapule Saleng and Jayden Adams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    How to watch Sundowns vs Polokwane - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas and Arthur Sales are battling injury and will not be available for selection, together with Mothobi Mvala.

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Cupido, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Adams, Zwane, Shalulile, Rayners.

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  • Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane City, October 2025Backpage

    Polokwane team news & squads

    Rise and Shine will have Mpho Mavundlela available after the veteran centre back missed the first Sundowns clash after he served a one-match suspension for his fourth yellow card of the season.

    Polokwane City Probable XI: Mathebula, Ramabu, Matuludi, Ramaja, Nkaki, Nkwe, Kelepu, Kambala, Maphangule, Dlamini, Tshabalala

  • Phuti Mohafe, Polokwane City, April 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Polokwane City will present a big test for Sundowns after proving to be a hard nut to crack last time out at their home ground in Limpopo.

    Despite enjoying 71% possession and having 16 shots, Sundowns struggled to put Rise and Shine away.

    Expect more of the same rear-guard action from Polokwane as coach Phuti Mohafe promised more resolute defence from his team for this fixture.

    Sundowns have struggled for goals of late and are on a run of four matches where they have failed to score more than a single goal each time.

    However, coach Miguel Cardoso has stated that he is unconcerned about the perceived goal drought, as long as his team grinds out the results needed to defend their PSL title.

    The teams' head-to-head record this season only includes Wednesday's PSL encounter where Sundowns went to Seshego Stadium in Limpopo and triumphed 1-0.




  • Tlou Nkwe, Polokwane City, Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC