Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City
Date:
03/05/26
Kick-off:
15:00
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld
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How to watch Sundowns vs Polokwane - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Sundowns team news & squads
Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas and Arthur Sales are battling injury and will not be available for selection, together with Mothobi Mvala.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Cupido, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Adams, Zwane, Shalulile, Rayners.
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Polokwane team news & squads
Rise and Shine will have Mpho Mavundlela available after the veteran centre back missed the first Sundowns clash after he served a one-match suspension for his fourth yellow card of the season.
Polokwane City Probable XI: Mathebula, Ramabu, Matuludi, Ramaja, Nkaki, Nkwe, Kelepu, Kambala, Maphangule, Dlamini, Tshabalala
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Head-to-head and recent form
Polokwane City will present a big test for Sundowns after proving to be a hard nut to crack last time out at their home ground in Limpopo.
Despite enjoying 71% possession and having 16 shots, Sundowns struggled to put Rise and Shine away.
Expect more of the same rear-guard action from Polokwane as coach Phuti Mohafe promised more resolute defence from his team for this fixture.
Sundowns have struggled for goals of late and are on a run of four matches where they have failed to score more than a single goal each time.
However, coach Miguel Cardoso has stated that he is unconcerned about the perceived goal drought, as long as his team grinds out the results needed to defend their PSL title.
The teams' head-to-head record this season only includes Wednesday's PSL encounter where Sundowns went to Seshego Stadium in Limpopo and triumphed 1-0.
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