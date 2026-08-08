Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the MTN8 quarterfinal

Sundowns are kicking off their season with this fixture after their PSL opening game against Marumo Gallants was postponed due to the tragic passing of Jayden Adams.

However, we don’t expect that one-game absence to affect Masandawana’s match sharpness, although pundits have raised concerns about a possible emotional toll on the players due to the death of the midfielder.

Sundowns have not clinched the MTN 8 since their last success in 2021, although they were finalists in 2023.

Arthur Sales, is doubtful for this clash following the injury he sustained last season, but new signings Antonio van Wyk and Siyanda Ndlovu, who were involved in Down’s training camp in Austria, are expected to play a part.

Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Kekana, Modiba, Mokoena, Reisinho, Saleng, Zwane, Nuno Santos, Rayners.







