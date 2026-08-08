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Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane CityBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the MTN8 quarterfinal

MTN 8 Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
Polokwane City
A. Modiba
T. Matuludi
N. Maphangule
T. Molokwane
W. Moloto

GOAL gives you all the details to follow the Brazilians' MTN8 quarterfinal home fixture at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium against Rise and Shine in a match the hosts will aim to use as a perfect curtain-raiser for their season. The Pretoria side are chasing their fifth success in the competition while the Polokwane-based side are eyeing a historic first major trophy.

  • Lucas Moripe StadiumBackpagepix

    Match information


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City

    Date:

    08/08/26

    Kick-off:

    18:00

    Venue:

    Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria.


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  • How to watch Sundowns vs Polokwane online - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Sundowns team news & squads

    Sundowns are kicking off their season with this fixture after their PSL opening game against Marumo Gallants was postponed due to the tragic passing of Jayden Adams.

    However, we don’t expect that one-game absence to affect Masandawana’s match sharpness, although pundits have raised concerns about a possible emotional toll on the players due to the death of the midfielder.

    Sundowns have not clinched the MTN 8 since their last success in 2021, although they were finalists in 2023.

    Arthur Sales, is doubtful for this clash following the injury he sustained last season, but new signings Antonio van Wyk and Siyanda Ndlovu, who were involved in Down’s training camp in Austria, are expected to play a part.  

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Kekana, Modiba, Mokoena, Reisinho, Saleng, Zwane, Nuno Santos, Rayners.



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  • Polokwane City team news & squads

    Polokwane City’s head coach Willy Moloto will enter this meeting with a strong momentum after his side snatched a 2-1 win away over Richards Bay in their PSL opener.

    Polokwane, who finished seventh in the PSL last season, are targeting a top-four finish this time around, a continental qualification and at least one domestic cup.

    Bafana Bafana right-back Thabang Matuludi is expected to play despite the transfer rumours swirling around him, likewise attacking pair Ndamulelo Maphangule and Tidimalo Molokwane, who both found back of the net against Richards Bay in their previous outing.

    Polokwane City Probable XI: Sapunga, Matuludi, Nkaki, Nikane, Nkwe; Kambala, Alexander, Marema, Maphangule, Dlamini, Molokwane



  • Head-to-head and recent form

    These two teams have met 25 times across all competitions, with Sundowns winning 15 games and Polokwane City six, while four ended in draws.

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    03/05/26

    Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Polokwane City

    PSL

    29/04/26

    Polokwane City 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

    PSL


  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Useful links

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