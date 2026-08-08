Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the MTN8 quarterfinal
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Match information
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City
Date:
08/08/26
Kick-off:
18:00
Venue:
Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria.
How to watch Sundowns vs Polokwane online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Sundowns team news & squads
Sundowns are kicking off their season with this fixture after their PSL opening game against Marumo Gallants was postponed due to the tragic passing of Jayden Adams.
However, we don’t expect that one-game absence to affect Masandawana’s match sharpness, although pundits have raised concerns about a possible emotional toll on the players due to the death of the midfielder.
Sundowns have not clinched the MTN 8 since their last success in 2021, although they were finalists in 2023.
Arthur Sales, is doubtful for this clash following the injury he sustained last season, but new signings Antonio van Wyk and Siyanda Ndlovu, who were involved in Down’s training camp in Austria, are expected to play a part.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Kekana, Modiba, Mokoena, Reisinho, Saleng, Zwane, Nuno Santos, Rayners.
Polokwane City team news & squads
Polokwane City’s head coach Willy Moloto will enter this meeting with a strong momentum after his side snatched a 2-1 win away over Richards Bay in their PSL opener.
Polokwane, who finished seventh in the PSL last season, are targeting a top-four finish this time around, a continental qualification and at least one domestic cup.
Bafana Bafana right-back Thabang Matuludi is expected to play despite the transfer rumours swirling around him, likewise attacking pair Ndamulelo Maphangule and Tidimalo Molokwane, who both found back of the net against Richards Bay in their previous outing.
Polokwane City Probable XI: Sapunga, Matuludi, Nkaki, Nikane, Nkwe; Kambala, Alexander, Marema, Maphangule, Dlamini, Molokwane
Head-to-head and recent form
These two teams have met 25 times across all competitions, with Sundowns winning 15 games and Polokwane City six, while four ended in draws.
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Result
Competition
03/05/26
Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Polokwane City
PSL
29/04/26
Polokwane City 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL
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