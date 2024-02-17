Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League hosting of the Buccaneers on Saturday.

PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns resume their title march by welcoming Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld.

It is a contest between two traditional giants who have been experiencing different fortunes this season with the Brazilians likely to defend their title as the Soweto giants' chances look slim.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.