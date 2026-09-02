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Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
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Mamelodi Sundowns vs Milford FC PSL match preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Milford FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Ndlovu
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Milford FC
G. Kekana
G. Kekana
T. Matthews
M. Allende
X. Pupuma
T. Mabena

GOAL gives you all the details to follow the Brazilians' league fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria against the Stallions. The Pretoria club need to win to keep pace with log leaders Orlando Pirates who went three points clear after beating Kruger United 4-0 on Tuesday night.

  • Loftus Versfeld

    Match information


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Milford

    Date:

    02/09/26

    Kick-off:

    19:30

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.


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  • How to watch Sundowns vs Milford - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Sundowns team news

    Right-back Khuliso Mudau is out for months after he suffered an Achilles rupture in August and joins Keanu Cupido, Arthur Sales, and Nuno Santos on the injured list.

    In the good news column for Miguel Cardoso is the return of Teboho Mokoena, who came back from injury to score a brilliant free kick against AmaZulu and featured again in the MTN8 semi-final second leg win over Golden Arrows.

    Miguel Cardoso has rotated heavily this season, making eight changes between the MTN8 first leg and second leg against Arrows, and he is likely to shuffle his pack again given the club's hectic schedule ahead of the upcoming international break.



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  • Milford FC team news

    Dr Xanti Pupuma serves as Milford’s owner, chairman and head coach while continuing to practise as a full-time gynaecologist in Richards Bay.

    He credits the club’s retention of their promotion-winning squad as a key factor in their impressive start to life in the top flight that sees them sitting in fifth ahead of this match.

    “I think the fact that we did not change a lot, I think we added like four or five players and most of the regulars have been playing together for almost two seasons and that makes it easy,” Pupuma told SuperSport ahead of this match.



  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns form: W W L W D

    Cardoso's team is still uncharacteristically leaking goals with five conceded in their last two matches. However, they scored eight so still have the ability to out score anybody while they figure out their defensive fragility.

    Milford FC form: D W W L W

    The Stallions have proved themselves capable of making a fist of it in the top flight as they site fifth on the table after taking points against Siwelele (W), Kruger United (W) and Polokwane City (D) this season.

    Most recent head-to-head record: these two sides have never met before.

    GOAL Prediction

    Home: 48%

    Draw: 44%

    Away: 08%

  • Xanti Pupuma Milford FCBackpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Milford FC crest
Milford FC
MIL