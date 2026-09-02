Mamelodi Sundowns vs Milford FC PSL match preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
Match information
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Milford
Date:
02/09/26
Kick-off:
19:30
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.
How to watch Sundowns vs Milford - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Sundowns team news
Right-back Khuliso Mudau is out for months after he suffered an Achilles rupture in August and joins Keanu Cupido, Arthur Sales, and Nuno Santos on the injured list.
In the good news column for Miguel Cardoso is the return of Teboho Mokoena, who came back from injury to score a brilliant free kick against AmaZulu and featured again in the MTN8 semi-final second leg win over Golden Arrows.
Miguel Cardoso has rotated heavily this season, making eight changes between the MTN8 first leg and second leg against Arrows, and he is likely to shuffle his pack again given the club's hectic schedule ahead of the upcoming international break.
Milford FC team news
Dr Xanti Pupuma serves as Milford’s owner, chairman and head coach while continuing to practise as a full-time gynaecologist in Richards Bay.
He credits the club’s retention of their promotion-winning squad as a key factor in their impressive start to life in the top flight that sees them sitting in fifth ahead of this match.
“I think the fact that we did not change a lot, I think we added like four or five players and most of the regulars have been playing together for almost two seasons and that makes it easy,” Pupuma told SuperSport ahead of this match.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Sundowns form: W W L W D
Cardoso's team is still uncharacteristically leaking goals with five conceded in their last two matches. However, they scored eight so still have the ability to out score anybody while they figure out their defensive fragility.
Milford FC form: D W W L W
The Stallions have proved themselves capable of making a fist of it in the top flight as they site fifth on the table after taking points against Siwelele (W), Kruger United (W) and Polokwane City (D) this season.
Most recent head-to-head record: these two sides have never met before.
GOAL Prediction
Home: 48%
Draw: 44%
Away: 08%
- Backpagepix
Useful links
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