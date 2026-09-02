Mamelodi Sundowns vs Milford FC PSL match preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Right-back Khuliso Mudau is out for months after he suffered an Achilles rupture in August and joins Keanu Cupido, Arthur Sales, and Nuno Santos on the injured list.

In the good news column for Miguel Cardoso is the return of Teboho Mokoena, who came back from injury to score a brilliant free kick against AmaZulu and featured again in the MTN8 semi-final second leg win over Golden Arrows.

Miguel Cardoso has rotated heavily this season, making eight changes between the MTN8 first leg and second leg against Arrows, and he is likely to shuffle his pack again given the club's hectic schedule ahead of the upcoming international break.







