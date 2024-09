GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's second match of the Caf Champions League this season when they host the Eswatini champions.

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday with one leg in the group stage.

They have a huge advantage going into this second preliminary round, which is a second-leg match after a big first-leg victory.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Swallows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.