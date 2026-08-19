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Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage
Kingsley Kobo and Steve Blues

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, venue, squad news and more

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Ndlovu
P. Mohafe
Marumo Gallants

GOAL gives you all the details to follow the Brazilians' Premier Soccer League home fixture at Loftus Versfeld against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in a match that was rearranged after the tragic passing of Jayden Adams. The Pretoria side are looking to get three points to draw level with title rivals Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu who all have seven points on the board after three matches.

  • Loftus Versfeld StadiumBackpage

    Match information


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants

    Date:

    19/08/26

    Kick-off:

    19:30

    Venue:

    Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.


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  • How to watch Sundowns vs Gallants - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Sundowns team news & squads

    Teboho Mokoena has been nursing an injury since the MTN8 quarter-final win over Polokwane City and missed the Kaizer Chiefs match.

    Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales are yet to be named in a squad this season, with return dates uncertain.

    Monnapule Saleng is still frozen out of the first team picture over disciplinary issues.

    New signing Siyanda Ndlovu has recovered from a minor niggle and came off the bench against Chiefs so could be in line for a first start.

    Also hoping for his first start is Cassius Mailula who has come off the bench to score vital goals in Sundowns last two outings.

    Sundowns Possible XIWilliams, Mudau, Johannes, Kekana, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Van Wyk, Ndlovu, Mkhulise; Mailula



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  • Marumo Gallants news & squads

    Life under new head coach Phuti Mohafe has been a struggle so far and it already looks as if the relegation battle of last season will dominate this season too after taking just one point, from newly promoted Kruger United, in their two outings so far

    At least they are off the mark in terms of goals after Thapelo Dhludhlu scored a late consolation goal in their 3-1 defeat to Stellenbosch last time out.

    And Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes the combination of Mohafe and his squad will present a challenge to Sundowns.

    "First of all, Marumo had and has players that are very interesting," Cardoso said.

    "Second, it's true, the coach in the past made life difficult for Sundowns."

    Marumo Gallants Possible XI: Mlambo, Ntiya-Ntiya, Sikakane, Rikhotso, Lukhele, Luthuli, Kunene, Mabuza, Dhludhlu, Ndlondlo, Sihlali.



  • Iqraam Rayners and Marvin Sikhosana, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo GallantsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns have never lost to Gallants in the league, enjoying 10 wins, with Gallants taking a point five times.

    Coming into this fixture, Sundowns are undefeated this season but have developed the habit of leaking goals after conceding five in their last three competitive fixtures.

    Sundowns form: D W W D L

    Gallants are looking for their first win of the season but will settle for a draw if they can get it out of the African champions. They can take heart from their AET penalties Carling Knockout Cup win over The Brazilians last season.

    Gallants form: L D D D D

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    17/03/26

    Sundowns 3-1 Gallants

    PSL

    05/10/25

    Sundowns (6) 0-0 (7) Gallants

    Carling Knockout Cup


  • Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA