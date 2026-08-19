Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, venue, squad news and more
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Match information
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants
Date:
19/08/26
Kick-off:
19:30
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.
How to watch Sundowns vs Gallants - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Sundowns team news & squads
Teboho Mokoena has been nursing an injury since the MTN8 quarter-final win over Polokwane City and missed the Kaizer Chiefs match.
Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales are yet to be named in a squad this season, with return dates uncertain.
Monnapule Saleng is still frozen out of the first team picture over disciplinary issues.
New signing Siyanda Ndlovu has recovered from a minor niggle and came off the bench against Chiefs so could be in line for a first start.
Also hoping for his first start is Cassius Mailula who has come off the bench to score vital goals in Sundowns last two outings.
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Johannes, Kekana, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Van Wyk, Ndlovu, Mkhulise; Mailula
Marumo Gallants news & squads
Life under new head coach Phuti Mohafe has been a struggle so far and it already looks as if the relegation battle of last season will dominate this season too after taking just one point, from newly promoted Kruger United, in their two outings so far
At least they are off the mark in terms of goals after Thapelo Dhludhlu scored a late consolation goal in their 3-1 defeat to Stellenbosch last time out.
And Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes the combination of Mohafe and his squad will present a challenge to Sundowns.
"First of all, Marumo had and has players that are very interesting," Cardoso said.
"Second, it's true, the coach in the past made life difficult for Sundowns."
Marumo Gallants Possible XI: Mlambo, Ntiya-Ntiya, Sikakane, Rikhotso, Lukhele, Luthuli, Kunene, Mabuza, Dhludhlu, Ndlondlo, Sihlali.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Sundowns have never lost to Gallants in the league, enjoying 10 wins, with Gallants taking a point five times.
Coming into this fixture, Sundowns are undefeated this season but have developed the habit of leaking goals after conceding five in their last three competitive fixtures.
Sundowns form: D W W D L
Gallants are looking for their first win of the season but will settle for a draw if they can get it out of the African champions. They can take heart from their AET penalties Carling Knockout Cup win over The Brazilians last season.
Gallants form: L D D D D
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Result
Competition
17/03/26
Sundowns 3-1 Gallants
PSL
05/10/25
Sundowns (6) 0-0 (7) Gallants
Carling Knockout Cup
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