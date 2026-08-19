Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, venue, squad news and more

Teboho Mokoena has been nursing an injury since the MTN8 quarter-final win over Polokwane City and missed the Kaizer Chiefs match.

Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales are yet to be named in a squad this season, with return dates uncertain.

Monnapule Saleng is still frozen out of the first team picture over disciplinary issues.

New signing Siyanda Ndlovu has recovered from a minor niggle and came off the bench against Chiefs so could be in line for a first start.

Also hoping for his first start is Cassius Mailula who has come off the bench to score vital goals in Sundowns last two outings.

Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Johannes, Kekana, Basadien, Mokoena, Allende, Van Wyk, Ndlovu, Mkhulise; Mailula







