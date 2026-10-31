Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Competition:
Premier Soccer League
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City
Date:
31/10/26
Kick-off time:
20:15 SAST
Venue:
Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns: W D D W W
Sundowns are still smarting from their shock elimination from the CAF Champions League and were out of sorts during their recent narrow win over Gallants in the cup mid-week.
Durban City: L W W L D
The Citizens are still adopting to new coach Eric Tinkler's demands and have suffered inconsistent results in his four matches in charge. An impressive 6-1 aggregate win in continental competition is bookended by defeats to AmaZulu in the league and Stellenbosch in the cup.
Prediction:
Home: 39%
Draw: 48%
Away: 13%
Recent head-to-head:
Date
Result
Competition
07/04/26
Durban 0-1 Sundowns
PSL
20/09/25
Sundowns 3-1 Durban
PSL
17/03/24
Sundowns 2-0 Durban
Nedbank Cup
16/05/23
Sundowns 1-1 Durban
PSL
Sundowns news
Miguel Cardoso's biggest concern is his strikers have seen the goals dry up.
“I agree with you, it’s not a lie that our strikers are a little bit off the mark,” the coach told IOL. “But I must remind you that in the last league match, when Iqraam played against Richards Bay, he scored twice. Iqraam didn’t score against Gallants, but he’s a player that consistently scores. [Brayan] Leon will for sure find the right mindset and stability to play without pressure. A player that plays with pressure doesn't have to score, but fight a lot.”
Durban City news
Looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown, Eric Tinkler made it clear that he has no intention of setting up a defensive wall against the league leaders.
“We’ve to go there and collect points. That’s always been my mentality and I don’t go to play against teams sitting and playing the low block and hope to catch them on the counter, that’s not how I play,” Tinkler stated.
“It doesn’t matter who it is, Sundowns with the quality they have, yes, fantastic. But we will go there to play our brand of football and compete and to win. So, I’ve beaten them before and I lost to them before, so I will lose to them again and I will also beat them. I go with that mind-set.”
How to watch Sundowns vs Durban City - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DStv App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
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Dive deeper
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