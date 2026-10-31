Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi Sundowns Siphamandla Ncanana Durban CityBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Knockout Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs USM Alger
USM Alger
CAF Super Cup
E. Tinkler
G. Sirino
M. Cardoso
I. Rayners
S. Ndlovu
B. Leon
R. Williams
TS Galaxy vs Durban City
TS Galaxy

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League game between the Brazilians and the Citizens at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng. The visitors will be looking to cause an upset and deny the Pretoria club from extending their stay at the summit of the league.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Royal Bafokeng StadiumStadiumDB

    Match information

    Competition:

    Premier Soccer League

    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City

    Date:

    31/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    20:15 SAST

    Venue:

    Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng.

  • Gaston Sirino, Durban CityBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Mamelodi Sundowns: W D D W W

    Sundowns are still smarting from their shock elimination from the CAF Champions League and were out of sorts during their recent narrow win over Gallants in the cup mid-week.

    Durban City: L W W L D

    The Citizens are still adopting to new coach Eric Tinkler's demands and have suffered inconsistent results in his four matches in charge. An impressive 6-1 aggregate win in continental competition is bookended by defeats to AmaZulu in the league and Stellenbosch in the cup.

    Prediction:

    Home: 39%

    Draw: 48%

    Away: 13%

    Recent head-to-head:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    07/04/26

    Durban 0-1 Sundowns

    PSL

    20/09/25

    Sundowns 3-1 Durban

    PSL

    17/03/24

    Sundowns 2-0 Durban

    Nedbank Cup

    16/05/23

    Sundowns 1-1 Durban

    PSL

  • Sundowns news

    Miguel Cardoso's biggest concern is his strikers have seen the goals dry up.

    “I agree with you, it’s not a lie that our strikers are a little bit off the mark,” the coach told IOL. “But I must remind you that in the last league match, when Iqraam played against Richards Bay, he scored twice. Iqraam didn’t score against Gallants, but he’s a player that consistently scores. [Brayan] Leon will for sure find the right mindset and stability to play without pressure. A player that plays with pressure doesn't have to score, but fight a lot.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Durban City news

    Looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown, Eric Tinkler made it clear that he has no intention of setting up a defensive wall against the league leaders.

    “We’ve to go there and collect points. That’s always been my mentality and I don’t go to play against teams sitting and playing the low block and hope to catch them on the counter, that’s not how I play,” Tinkler stated.

    “It doesn’t matter who it is, Sundowns with the quality they have, yes, fantastic. But we will go there to play our brand of football and compete and to win. So, I’ve beaten them before and I lost to them before, so I will lose to them again and I will also beat them. I go with that mind-set.”

  • How to watch Sundowns vs Durban City - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202

    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.

  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

    * Premier Soccer League news

    * Mamelodi Sundowns team page

    * Durban City team page

    * Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City live score

    * GOAL South Africa FB page