Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown, Eric Tinkler made it clear that he has no intention of setting up a defensive wall against the league leaders.

“We’ve to go there and collect points. That’s always been my mentality and I don’t go to play against teams sitting and playing the low block and hope to catch them on the counter, that’s not how I play,” Tinkler stated.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, Sundowns with the quality they have, yes, fantastic. But we will go there to play our brand of football and compete and to win. So, I’ve beaten them before and I lost to them before, so I will lose to them again and I will also beat them. I go with that mind-set.”