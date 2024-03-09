Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League clash with the Chilli Boys on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to further increase their lead when they host Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Currently enjoying an 11-point gap at the top with three games in hand, the Brazilians would want to quickly seal the league title and fully focus on the Caf Champions League as well as the Nedbank Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Chippa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.