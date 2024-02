GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's top-flight date with Usuthu in the mid-week assignment.

The Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are set to host AmaZulu on Tuesday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Masandawana are unbeaten in the league this season and will be chasing their 13th win while Usuthu will be chasing just their sixth victory.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the Brazilians and Amaqhawe, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.