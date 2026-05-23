Mamelodi Sundowns veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango opens up on travelling chaos to Morocco for the second leg of CAF Champions League final against AS FAR

The 2016 African champions had their meticulous plans completely upended on Tuesday when their chartered flight was grounded at OR Tambo International Airport.

Despite intending to arrive in North Africa early to acclimatise, the squad was left waiting as complications regarding a landing permit in Morocco caused a major standstill.

Reports suggested that the situation required high-level intervention from the Department of International Relations to secure the necessary clearance for the Brazilians.

The delay forced the team into an unplanned detour through Gabon, adding hours of exhaustion to an already gruelling continental trek before they finally reached their destination.







