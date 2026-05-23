Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango opens up on travelling chaos to Morocco for the second leg of CAF Champions League final against AS FAR

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
D. Onyango
FAR Rabat
M. Cardoso
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies
Premier Soccer League

Masandawana veteran goalkeeper has broken his silence regarding the chaotic travel arrangements that threatened to derail the club's Champions League ambitions. The South African giants faced significant delays as they attempted to travel to Morocco for the high-stakes second-leg final against AS FAR.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-ASFARAFP

    Logistical nightmare in Johannesburg

    The 2016 African champions had their meticulous plans completely upended on Tuesday when their chartered flight was grounded at OR Tambo International Airport.

    Despite intending to arrive in North Africa early to acclimatise, the squad was left waiting as complications regarding a landing permit in Morocco caused a major standstill.

    Reports suggested that the situation required high-level intervention from the Department of International Relations to secure the necessary clearance for the Brazilians.

    The delay forced the team into an unplanned detour through Gabon, adding hours of exhaustion to an already gruelling continental trek before they finally reached their destination.



    • Advertisement
  • FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-ASFARAFP

    Onyango addresses the travel chaos

    Speaking from Morocco, Denis Onyango was candid about the difficulties the squad faced, but remained adamant that the players had not allowed the frustration to affect their mental state.

    The veteran shot-stopper acknowledged that travelling across the continent often presents hurdles beyond the players' or the technical team's control.

    “Yeah, it’s quite a challenging journey to come to Morocco,” Onyango said as quoted on iDiski Times.

    “Of course, we had a little bit of a hiccup on the first day that we had. We wanted to travel, but eventually we travelled.

    "And the team was very positive because this is football, it happens, and it was not in our hands on how we travel.”



  • Denis Onyango, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Focus remains on continental glory

    Sundowns enter the second leg with a slender 1-0 advantage following the first-leg encounter in Pretoria last Sunday.

    With the permit saga now resolved and the squad finally on the ground in Morocco, the focus has shifted entirely toward securing another star for the Chloorkop-based outfit.

    Onyango insists the group is united and ready for the atmosphere that awaits them.

    “But eventually everyone was looking forward, and we’re here.

    "We’re just focusing on the game regardless of whatever happened before.

    "We just need to give our best and make the supporters and South Africans happy,” the Ugandan international added.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Aubrey Modiba and Reda Slim, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Backpage

    A high-stakes showdown in Morocco

    The Brazilians are looking to replicate their 2016 success and cement their status as the dominant force in African football.

    However, AS FAR will provide a stern test on home soil, especially with the backing of a passionate home crowd that will look to overturn the narrow aggregate deficit.

    Despite the 'hiccups' mentioned by Onyango, Sundowns remain favourites for many, given their quality and experience in high-pressure CAF Champions League fixtures.

    The veteran's words serve as a rallying cry for a team that has learned to thrive under the most difficult circumstances professional football can offer.

CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Club Friendlies
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL