Mamelodi Sundowns veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango opens up on travelling chaos to Morocco for the second leg of CAF Champions League final against AS FAR
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Logistical nightmare in Johannesburg
The 2016 African champions had their meticulous plans completely upended on Tuesday when their chartered flight was grounded at OR Tambo International Airport.
Despite intending to arrive in North Africa early to acclimatise, the squad was left waiting as complications regarding a landing permit in Morocco caused a major standstill.
Reports suggested that the situation required high-level intervention from the Department of International Relations to secure the necessary clearance for the Brazilians.
The delay forced the team into an unplanned detour through Gabon, adding hours of exhaustion to an already gruelling continental trek before they finally reached their destination.
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Onyango addresses the travel chaos
Speaking from Morocco, Denis Onyango was candid about the difficulties the squad faced, but remained adamant that the players had not allowed the frustration to affect their mental state.
The veteran shot-stopper acknowledged that travelling across the continent often presents hurdles beyond the players' or the technical team's control.
“Yeah, it’s quite a challenging journey to come to Morocco,” Onyango said as quoted on iDiski Times.
“Of course, we had a little bit of a hiccup on the first day that we had. We wanted to travel, but eventually we travelled.
"And the team was very positive because this is football, it happens, and it was not in our hands on how we travel.”
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Focus remains on continental glory
Sundowns enter the second leg with a slender 1-0 advantage following the first-leg encounter in Pretoria last Sunday.
With the permit saga now resolved and the squad finally on the ground in Morocco, the focus has shifted entirely toward securing another star for the Chloorkop-based outfit.
Onyango insists the group is united and ready for the atmosphere that awaits them.
“But eventually everyone was looking forward, and we’re here.
"We’re just focusing on the game regardless of whatever happened before.
"We just need to give our best and make the supporters and South Africans happy,” the Ugandan international added.
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A high-stakes showdown in Morocco
The Brazilians are looking to replicate their 2016 success and cement their status as the dominant force in African football.
However, AS FAR will provide a stern test on home soil, especially with the backing of a passionate home crowd that will look to overturn the narrow aggregate deficit.
Despite the 'hiccups' mentioned by Onyango, Sundowns remain favourites for many, given their quality and experience in high-pressure CAF Champions League fixtures.
The veteran's words serve as a rallying cry for a team that has learned to thrive under the most difficult circumstances professional football can offer.