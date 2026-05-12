Mamelodi Sundowns veteran eyeing a repeat of the 2019 last-day Premier Soccer League triumph over Orlando Pirates – ‘We have done it before’

The current title race has evoked strong memories of the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns for Denis Onyango.

During the 2019/20 season, which concluded in the bio-bubble due to the pandemic, Masandawana trailed Kaizer Chiefs for the vast majority of the year, at one point sitting 13 points behind their rivals.

However, a sensational collapse by Amakhosi allowed Sundowns to snatch the trophy at the death.

Reflecting on that historic turnaround, Onyango is convinced that history can repeat itself, even with Orlando Pirates now occupying the role of the primary challengers, as they did in 2018/19.

The Ugandan shot-stopper believes the experience of winning under extreme pressure is embedded in the club's DNA, providing the psychological edge needed to navigate the final week of the season.



