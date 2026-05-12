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Mamelodi Sundowns veteran eyeing a repeat of the 2019 last-day Premier Soccer League triumph over Orlando Pirates – ‘We have done it before’
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Drawing inspiration from previous heroics
The current title race has evoked strong memories of the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns for Denis Onyango.
During the 2019/20 season, which concluded in the bio-bubble due to the pandemic, Masandawana trailed Kaizer Chiefs for the vast majority of the year, at one point sitting 13 points behind their rivals.
However, a sensational collapse by Amakhosi allowed Sundowns to snatch the trophy at the death.
Reflecting on that historic turnaround, Onyango is convinced that history can repeat itself, even with Orlando Pirates now occupying the role of the primary challengers, as they did in 2018/19.
The Ugandan shot-stopper believes the experience of winning under extreme pressure is embedded in the club's DNA, providing the psychological edge needed to navigate the final week of the season.
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Navigating the final-day mathematics
As it stands, Mamelodi Sundowns lead the table by three points, but the advantage is precarious as Orlando Pirates have a game in hand and a superior goal difference.
Masandawana face TS Galaxy in their final league fixture at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night, knowing that even a victory does not guarantee the championship.
Their fate rests on hoping the Buccaneers stumble in their remaining matches against Durban City FC and Orbit College FC.
Despite the lack of total control over their destiny, Onyango’s message is one of defiance.
"Sundown’s supporters must keep on believing because we have done it before", he said, as reported by FARPost.
"I think there is a season when we won it at the death in the Free State [to beat Pirates on the last day by two points in 2018/19]. We won it again in the bubble [to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the title in 2019/20].
"So, they must just believe that it’s possible, regardless of the situation not being in our hands that much.
"We just need to win our last game and hope things can turn around," the veteran goalkeeper stated.
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Building momentum for the Champions League final
For Sundowns, the domestic title race also serves as a crucial preparation period for their upcoming CAF Champions League final against AS FAR.
Onyango highlighted the importance of maintaining a winning culture across all competitions.
He emphasised that the senior players are responsible for ensuring the squad remains focused on their individual tasks rather than worrying about results elsewhere in the country.
Onyango concluded by reinforcing the collective mindset at Chloorkop, saying:
"But for me, I think if they [supporters] keep pushing us, we also have a belief that things can turn our way.
It’s not over until it’s done. We are all geared up and ready to fight until the last whistle.
As senior players, we have to push the boys because every game counts for the club, regardless of how difficult it is.
We have to give our best, every game is a final, and as we are also looking forward to the [CAF] Champions League final [AS FAR], we have to end the season on a high, regardless of what’s happening around us in the league."
- AFP
What’s next for Sundowns?
The 2025–26 Betway Premiership has likely shattered many predictions.
Sundowns, who won their eighth straight title last term with a 12-point gap over second-placed Orlando Pirates, are uncertain about their fate this time, with two rounds of matches to close the season.
Points may not be enough to separate the sides, with goal difference likely to decide the outcome.
After their last PSL game against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, the Brazilians will turn full focus to the CAF Champions League final, as they chase a second star in Africa’s premier club competition.
Sundowns will host the first leg against AS FAR on May 17 before traveling to Rabat in Morocco for the return leg slated for May 24.
An ultimate success would end their 10-year wait for the title since their 2016 triumph.