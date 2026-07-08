Mamelodi Sundowns urged to make peace with Lucas Ribeiro Costa and bring him back to Chloorkop - 'I don't think the club would deny him the chance to play again'
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A legend calls for reconciliation
Hlompho Kekana, the most decorated captain in the history of Mamelodi Sundowns, has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding Lucas Ribeiro Costa.
The 27-year-old Brazilian was a standout performer at Chloorkop before a breakdown in relations led to a messy exit from the South African champions in August 2025.
Speaking on SoccerZone, Kekana expressed his desire to see the two parties bury the hatchet.
"We loved the boy, we really loved the boy. He has done so much for us, and we all know that he is a good boy.
"Whatever got into his head during the [FIFA] Club World Cup, really spoiled a good thing, a good relationship between Sundowns and him," the retired midfielder explained.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Swallowing pride for a Chloorkop return
Ribeiro’s move to Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa in Spain turned into a nightmare as the club suffered relegation, leaving the attacker as a free agent.
While he has reportedly reached a deal in principle to join former coach Rhulani Mokwena at Al-Ittihad in Libya, Sundowns’ legal challenge has put that move on hold until a final verdict is reached.
Kekana believes that if Ribeiro is willing to admit his mistakes, the door at Sundowns might still be open.
"But of course, disagreements happen.
"One day, we sit around the table and shake hands.
"I just hope, if he wants to play for Sundowns again, that he can maybe swallow his pride and accept that he was wrong.
"I don't think the club would deny him the chance to play [at Sundowns] again," Kekana added.
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The legal battle and a R66 million penalty
The situation remains complicated by a heavy financial cloud. Sundowns took the matter to the FIFA Football Tribunal, alleging a breach of contract when Ribeiro walked away from the club.
Early indications suggest that the Brazilians have won the initial stage of this legal war, which could leave the player liable for a massive R66 million penalty.
Should the final ruling confirm these findings, the proposed move to North Africa would be blocked.
In such a scenario, Ribeiro would be legally bound to return to Pretoria to see out the remainder of his contract.
This has fuelled speculation that Masandawana might be open to re-integrating a player who previously contributed 37 goals and 23 assists in the 88 appearances he made across all competitions, winning the 2024/25 PSL Footballer of the Season in the process.
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A potential boost for the Brazilians
While the atmosphere surrounding his exit was toxic, Ribeiro’s quality on the pitch is undisputed.
During his first spell, he was a revelation in the Betway Premiership, picking up several individual awards and becoming a fan favourite.
His return would provide a significant boost to the squad's attacking options, despite the awkwardness of the current legal climate.
For now, the football world awaits the final FIFA verdict.
If the Brazilian takes Kekana's advice and makes peace with the Chloorkop hierarchy, one of the most dramatic U-turns in recent PSL history could become a reality.
Sundowns have proven in the past that they prioritise success on the field, and a repentant Ribeiro might just be welcomed back into the fold.
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