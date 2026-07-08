Mamelodi Sundowns urged to make peace with Lucas Ribeiro Costa and bring him back to Chloorkop - 'I don't think the club would deny him the chance to play again'

Hlompho Kekana, the most decorated captain in the history of Mamelodi Sundowns, has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

The 27-year-old Brazilian was a standout performer at Chloorkop before a breakdown in relations led to a messy exit from the South African champions in August 2025.

Speaking on SoccerZone, Kekana expressed his desire to see the two parties bury the hatchet.

"We loved the boy, we really loved the boy. He has done so much for us, and we all know that he is a good boy.

"Whatever got into his head during the [FIFA] Club World Cup, really spoiled a good thing, a good relationship between Sundowns and him," the retired midfielder explained.