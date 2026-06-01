Mamelodi Sundowns urged to consider move for Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng - 'You need to go and look for that special one'
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The search for 'special' talent
Mamelodi Sundowns are coming off a historic season marked by CAF Champions League triumph, but falling short in the Premier Soccer League title race and other domestic trophies.
Former Tshwane giants midfielder Roger Feutmba believes there is still room for improvement at Chloorkop ahead of the 2026/27 PSL season.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the legend highlighted that internal recruitment within South Africa could be the key to sustained dominance.
“There’s always a quality player somewhere. Somebody who can come and add more value to the team.
"You need to go and look for that special one.
"If there’s a special player somewhere, two or three special players somewhere, then why not?” Feutmba stated.
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Forget South America, look at Pirates
While the Brazilians have a storied history of raiding the South American market for stars, Feutmba argues that the solution to their next evolution lies much closer to home.
He pinpointed Relebohile Mofokeng, the breakout star of Orlando Pirates, as the ideal addition to Miguel Cardoso's ranks.
“When I say somewhere, I don't mean out of the country automatically, no. You can have special players here,” Feutmba explained.
"If someone like Relebohile decides to come to Sundowns, I would be happy.
"For me, he's one of the very best players in the country today. You don't necessarily have to go far, like South America or whatever.
"There are many good players, I believe, in Africa. So, you don't need to go so far.
"Even in this country, you can still have somebody who can come and add value.”
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Maintaining the fire after CAF glory
Feutmba believes the current squad is already elite, but mental fortification and minor tactical additions will be required to defend their crown and fight for more silverware next season.
“I believe that the first thing to do right now is to say that we have managed to have a good season,” the Cameroonian added.
"Even though we didn't win the league, we won the major one, which is the Champions League.
"We have been looking for it for many years. Going to the next season, I still believe that we have a team.
"In terms of personnel and in terms of quality players and all that, even in terms of the number of quality players, we have a team for the next season to compete."
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A competitive era for South African football
He also touched upon the health of the local game, noting that the rivalry between Sundowns and Pirates is pushing both clubs to new heights.
“On winning another Champions League, remember that every season, when you are involved at that level of football, you gain experience.
"As I said previously, I believe that in terms of quality, we are the most fortunate team in Africa, not only in South Africa.
"So, we just need to manage those players well and make sure that they keep focused and keep that fire burning. We shouldn't relax,” he concluded.