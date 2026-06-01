Mamelodi Sundowns urged to consider move for Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng - 'You need to go and look for that special one'

Mamelodi Sundowns are coming off a historic season marked by CAF Champions League triumph, but falling short in the Premier Soccer League title race and other domestic trophies.

Former Tshwane giants midfielder Roger Feutmba believes there is still room for improvement at Chloorkop ahead of the 2026/27 PSL season.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the legend highlighted that internal recruitment within South Africa could be the key to sustained dominance.

“There’s always a quality player somewhere. Somebody who can come and add more value to the team.

"You need to go and look for that special one.

"If there’s a special player somewhere, two or three special players somewhere, then why not?” Feutmba stated.



