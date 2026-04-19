Mamelodi Sundowns to face Moroccan novices in CAF Champions League final after FAR Rabat survive second-leg defeat to progress to the showpiece match
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Rabat survive Berkane scare
AS FAR secured a historic place in the CAF Champions League final for the first time in their history, overcoming RS Berkane 2-1 on aggregate despite a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s second-leg semi-final in Berkane.
The Moroccan side’s first-leg advantage ultimately proved decisive, as Yassine Labhiri’s second-half penalty gave Berkane victory on the night but fell short of overturning the deficit from Rabat.
Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, RS Berkane entered the match knowing they needed a strong response after their 2-0 loss in the first leg.
They began with urgency and purpose, pushing forward in search of an early breakthrough, while AS FAR remained organised and disciplined at the back.
Goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti played a crucial role in keeping Berkane at bay, once again demonstrating why he is among the competition’s standout performers this season, with his consistent shot-stopping helping preserve the aggregate lead.
Berkane dominated possession and created several openings, with Labhiri central to their attacking efforts, contributing both shots and chances as they pushed for a goal.
The home team's persistence was rewarded early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Paul Valère Bassène.
The decision, confirmed after a VAR review, reflected Berkane’s attacking intent and marked another successful moment for Bassène, who has won more penalties than any player in the competition this season.
Labhiri stepped up to convert confidently in the 57th minute, scoring his first CAF Champions League goal and giving the hosts renewed hope, but it wasn't enough to stop the Rabat-based club from progressing.
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How Sundowns got to the final
Mamelodi Sundowns reached the CAF Champions League final for the second straight season after beating Esperance 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-final.
After the first leg ended in a 1-0 in Rades, Tunisia, Downs completed the job on Saturday after beating the Tunisian giants 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Brayan Leon was the hero again for Downs against the Tunisian rivals as he scored in the 35th minute.
The moment was all about him; the Colombian was brought down and took penalty conversion duties, but his spot kick was saved; however, he saved his face by scoring from the rebound.
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Sundowns showdown on the horizon
AS FAR will now face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the final, marking a landmark moment for the club after decades of waiting.
The Rabat-based club were the 1984/85 champions of the previous Champions Cup but have not won the competition since it became known as the CAF Champions League.
They become the third Moroccan club to achieve the feat of reaching the final, following in the footsteps of Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca.
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When is the CAF Champions League final?
The 2026 CAF Champions League final is scheduled as a two-legged tie on May 17 and May 24, 2026.
The first leg will take place in South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, and the second leg in Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
For Sundowns, it is their second final in a row, and they will be desperate to finally secure the second star the club has pursued since their first win in 2016.
For the Moroccan side debuting in their first final, the main challenge will be their trip to Loftus, as they have struggled for goals on the road throughout the campaign.