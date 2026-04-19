Mamelodi Sundowns to face Moroccan novices in CAF Champions League final after FAR Rabat survive second-leg defeat to progress to the showpiece match

AS FAR secured a historic place in the CAF Champions League final for the first time in their history, overcoming RS Berkane 2-1 on aggregate despite a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s second-leg semi-final in Berkane.

The Moroccan side’s first-leg advantage ultimately proved decisive, as Yassine Labhiri’s second-half penalty gave Berkane victory on the night but fell short of overturning the deficit from Rabat.

Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, RS Berkane entered the match knowing they needed a strong response after their 2-0 loss in the first leg.

They began with urgency and purpose, pushing forward in search of an early breakthrough, while AS FAR remained organised and disciplined at the back.

Goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti played a crucial role in keeping Berkane at bay, once again demonstrating why he is among the competition’s standout performers this season, with his consistent shot-stopping helping preserve the aggregate lead.

Berkane dominated possession and created several openings, with Labhiri central to their attacking efforts, contributing both shots and chances as they pushed for a goal.

The home team's persistence was rewarded early in the second half when they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Paul Valère Bassène.

The decision, confirmed after a VAR review, reflected Berkane’s attacking intent and marked another successful moment for Bassène, who has won more penalties than any player in the competition this season.

Labhiri stepped up to convert confidently in the 57th minute, scoring his first CAF Champions League goal and giving the hosts renewed hope, but it wasn't enough to stop the Rabat-based club from progressing.











