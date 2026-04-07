Mamelodi Sundowns tipped to win the CAF Champions League - 'In terms of quality, no team in Africa has that depth'
CAF CL semis
The 2025/26 CAF Champions League semi-finals set up an electrifying double-header, with Mamelodi Sundowns taking on Tunisia’s Esperance and Morocco’s FAR Rabat facing RS Berkane in an all-Moroccan showdown.
The Masandawana legend believes his former club’s depth and quality set them apart on the continent, noting that even the Chloorkop side’s second string often outmatches most teams’ starting elevens, a factor that will be key as they aim to topple the Al Ahly conquerors.
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The ultimate depth in African football
"It’s not only about South African football. What Sundowns has in terms of quality, no team in Africa have that depth. So, we need to capitalise on that and make sure that we manage that group of players well and go and win that Champions League," Feutmba said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
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Managing a powerhouse squad
For Sundowns to reclaim the title they last lifted in 2016, the technical team will need to carefully manage a squad brimming with international talent.
Feutmba highlighted recent domestic performances as evidence of this depth, pointing out that world-class options are always on hand, even when key stars are rotated or rested for continental duties.
“I believe that we have a massive chance this season to win the Champions League. The quality we have, and like I'm saying, it’s up to the technical team to manage that group of players they have. That material they have is perfect, and the rest will follow," he added.
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Available quality options
He highlighted the Brazilians' squad depth, noting they can replace one prolific goalscorer with another without losing quality, a luxury few coaches enjoy.
“I was sitting and watching (them against Chippa United), Iqraam (Rayners) comes off, and who is coming on? Another quality striker (Brayan Leon), and you watch on top (grandstand), and who is sitting there? It is Peter Shalulile who is another quality striker. Then you understand the team you have,” the former midfielder explained.