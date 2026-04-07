Mamelodi Sundowns tipped to win the CAF Champions League - 'In terms of quality, no team in Africa has that depth'

For Sundowns to reclaim the title they last lifted in 2016, the technical team will need to carefully manage a squad brimming with international talent.

Feutmba highlighted recent domestic performances as evidence of this depth, pointing out that world-class options are always on hand, even when key stars are rotated or rested for continental duties.

“I believe that we have a massive chance this season to win the Champions League. The quality we have, and like I'm saying, it’s up to the technical team to manage that group of players they have. That material they have is perfect, and the rest will follow," he added.