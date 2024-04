Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns were the first team this season to seal their place in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

After a goalless draw in both regulation and extra time against the University of Pretoria, Masandawana advanced after winning the penalty shootout 4-3.

Fans in Mzansi were impressed with the way AmaTuks played, at the same time mocking the Brazilians who, prior to Friday night, had won their last two matches controversially.

Look at what GOAL readers had to say after an entertaining quarter-final game.