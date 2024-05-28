Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile reveals how watching Cristiano Ronaldo kept him motivated during his dip in form

GOALCeline AbrahamsMamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile reveals how watching Cristiano Ronaldo kept him motivated during his dip in formPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCPeter ShalulileNamibiaAfrica Cup of NationsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesCupCristiano RonaldoThe Namibian shared the mental and physical challenges he faced and how he overcame them to regain his form.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowShalulile loses out on PSL top goal-scorer awardThe Namibian’s dip in form raises eyebrowsHe reveals drawing motivation from Cristiano RonaldoArticle continues below