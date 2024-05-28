Peter Shalulile 16-9 GFXGOAL
Celine Abrahams

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile reveals how watching Cristiano Ronaldo kept him motivated during his dip in form

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCPeter ShalulileNamibiaAfrica Cup of NationsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesCupCristiano Ronaldo

The Namibian shared the mental and physical challenges he faced and how he overcame them to regain his form.

  • Shalulile loses out on PSL top goal-scorer award
  • The Namibian’s dip in form raises eyebrows
  • He reveals drawing motivation from Cristiano Ronaldo
